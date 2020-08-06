CMS: Dataset still incomplete for COVID-19 cases and deaths in Hampton Roads nursing homes

New data identifies specific nursing homes that report coronavirus-related resident deaths and confirmed cases, but total numbers are likely an undercount.

SUFFOLK, Va. — New data shows the number of coronavirus-related resident deaths and confirmed cases in specific Hampton Roads nursing homes for the first time.

In total, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services dataset reports 33 nursing home resident deaths and more than 200 confirmed cases of the virus in Hampton Roads nursing homes.

However, the data is incomplete and "preliminary" and numbers are expected to climb.

Previously, the Virginia Department of Health refused to release coronavirus-related statistics by individual nursing home, citing privacy laws as a restriction. On a federal level, however, CMS decided to require this information from senior centers and share it in a dataset.

Autumn Care of Suffolk reports four resident deaths and 15 confirmed cases of the virus. Family members of residents told 13News Now they had been asking for transparency for months. Autumn Care had previously not responded to requests from 13News Now asking for this information.

Also in Suffolk, Bon Secours Maryview Nursing Care Center reports 11 resident deaths and 68 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

A Maryview Nursing Care Center spokesperson says the facility is isolating each resident in their home and has tested every senior and associate for the virus.

Consulate Health Care in Windsor reports eight deaths and 63 confirmed cases. Seaside Health Center at Atlantic Shores reports four deaths and 10 confirmed cases.

The data is a first look at individual nursing home statistics, as long-term care facility coronavirus outbreaks have accounted for more than half of Virginia's total COVID-19 death count.

However, the dataset reveals inconsistencies and is just a preliminary source, at this stage.

For example, Virginia Beach senior center Our Lady of Perpetual Help confirmed with 13News Now in May that three residents died and 26 had tested positive for the virus.

The CMS database reports no results for this nursing home.

The CMS database is also limited to "nursing homes" and does not directly correlate to the Virginia Department of Health data which tracks "long-term care facilities," which would include assisted living centers.