CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin tests positive for coronavirus

Brooke Baldwin is the second CNN anchor to test positive for coronavirus.

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced Friday that she has tested positive for the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

Baldwin posted a statement on her Instagram explaining that she is doing okay and that it "came on suddenly yesterday afternoon."

"Chills, aches, fever. I've been social distancing. Doing ALL the things we're being told to do. Still -- it got me. I'm healthy... no underlying conditions...Honestly, I feel like one of the lucky ones," she wrote.

As of early Friday afternoon, the U.S. had confirmed more than 250,000 cases of COVID-19. More than 9,200 people have recovered so far.

Baldwin is now the second CNN anchor to test positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday, Chris Cuomo revealed he had tested positive and planned to continue filming his shows from home, where he was quarantined.

Baldwin is the host of "CNN Newsroom" from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern. According to CNN, Baldwin has been broadcasting from the network's offices in New York City.