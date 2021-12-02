CNU students react to surge in COVID-19 cases on campus

Several Christopher Newport University students will be released from quarantine in a few days.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Thursday, Christopher Newport University’s COVID-19 dashboard shows six staff members and 131 students have tested positive for the virus.

CNU students are expressing their concerns as COVID-19 positive cases rise on campus.

“Some of that is due to some of the students kind of being irresponsible with their actions... but also the administrative decision was to have us come back to campus. And so there’s been a lot of blame put on the students which might be a little bit misplaced,” said one CNU student.

CNU Chief Communications Officer Jim Hanchett said none of the cases are from in-person classroom instruction.

“As we talked to them about how the cases developed [we learned] that most of the cases came through interactions with other students in dining halls, in residence halls, and in small gatherings where for a short period of time they let their guard down,” said Hanchett.

CNU student Malayo Magee commutes to campus. He fears if students don’t follow the rules, they are putting themselves and others at risk.

“I’m doing what I’m supposed to do but I could be around people who aren’t. So that could cause me to bring this home to my family,” said Magee.

On Wednesday, CNU’s COVID-19 Dashboard showed in January, the university had only 30 active cases.

“Since the start of the spring semester, we’ve suspended three student organizations and removed 15 students from campus. But the point is not to penalize students or organizations; our goal is to protect them as much as possible,” said Hanchett.

On Thursday, they have 131 active COVID-19 cases and 171 students in quarantine or isolation.