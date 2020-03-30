Community spread believed to play major role in coronavirus cases on Eastern Shore

Eastern Shore health officials believe community spread is at play for the COVID-19 cases that have surfaced in the area.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — After three more people on the Eastern Shore tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, officials say community spread could be the culprit for transmission in the region.

Officials say two of the three people who tested positive have not traveled off the Eastern Shore and have had no contact with previously confirmed cases.

On Saturday, details were released about an employee at the Onley Community Health Center testing positive for the novel virus.

There are seven cases so far on the Virginia Eastern Shore, including six in Accomack and one in Northampton.

“We believe the two cases from this weekend are evidence of the beginning of community transmission of the virus. Social distancing practices must be maintained. Stay at home and leave only for critical supplies. If you’re sick, contact your primary care provider via phone,” said Eastern Shore Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams. "The health department continues to conduct surveillance and investigation of any future potential cases. In order to control COVID-19, it is very important for all to follow the health department recommendations."