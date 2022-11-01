New Community Testing Center at Military Circle Mall will be open 6 days a week, by appointment only

The Norfolk Health Department expects about 400 people to get a COVD-19 test at the location on Tuesday.

NORFOLK, Va. — “It seems to be a much better process,” said Ken Nieman.

Nieman went to Military Circle Mall to get tested after feeling sick but he didn’t experience a long wait to get his COVID-19 test.

“It took five minutes, he said. "In, out, and down.”

“It was actually a fast, quick, and fun experience,” said Khris Lynch, who also stopped by for a test.

A short and fast-moving line is a different story compared to the long lines outside the clinic within the past few weeks. Carmen Perez stood with hundreds of others waiting for a test at Military Circle Mall as rain and snow fell last week.

“I spent one hour and a half and I had to move to try to compensate for the cold and the water hitting me,” Perez said.

She says this time, getting a test is easier.

"Now you don’t have to be crowded or hearing other people coughing and getting more infection.”

A small line has formed outside the testing site at Military Circle Mall.



It opened at 9 this morning and the line is moving quickly to get residents tested and out of the cold.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/0Zoio6O1YG — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) January 11, 2022

The Community Testing Center opened for the first time Tuesday in Norfolk. The center expanded testing hours, so residents can get tested six days a week rather than one.

Instead of going inside the building for a test, VDH is testing people in a white tent outside.

Leaders expect about 400 people to get tested throughout the day. They say appointments filled up quickly but they plan to keep the line moving fast to get people out of the cold.

The Community Testing Center at Military Circle Mall runs from Saturday to Thursday. It opens from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.