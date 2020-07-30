Concerns mount over outbreak at immigrant detention center

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said 262 undocumented immigrants are being monitored at the privately owned Farmville Detention Center.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s governor and two U.S. senators have urged President Trump to respond to the nation’s worst coronavirus outbreak that has occurred inside an immigrant detention center.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that immigrant advocates have called the detention center a “tinderbox” of infection.

Gov. Ralph Northam as well as U.S. senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, are urging Trump to send in the country’s top public health agency.