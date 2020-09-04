x
Contract worker at Cox-affiliated facility tests positive for COVID-19

Someone who worked at a facility in Chesapeake that processes and transports Cox Communications equipment tested positive for coronavirus.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Cox was forced to temporarily shut down and sanitize a facility that ships its products after a contractor tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Margaret Hunter-Wade, a public affairs spokesperson for Cox, the worker received positive test results on Monday. That individual is at home under self-isolation.

The employee works under a company that Cox does contracts with for different services. 

The facility reopened on Wednesday after it was thoroughly cleaned.

No other details are available at this time.

