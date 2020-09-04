Contractor at Chesapeake Correctional Center tests positive for COVID-19

Officials said there are zero confirmed cases among inmates at the Chesapeake Correctional Center.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A contractor at the Chesapeake Correctional Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

It's the first case in the facility, officials said.

The contractor is in quarantine.

“We have infectious disease protocols in place for exactly these types of situations,” Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan said in a news release.

“Our top priority within the correctional facility is the health and safety of our staff and the inmates in custody.”

The Chesapeake Correctional Center increased cleaning and sanitation rounds.