Gov. Roy Cooper expected to share information about easing restrictions in North Carolina on Tuesday

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Gov. Roy Cooper's office said he is expected to share information about the next phase of easing coronavirus restrictions Tuesday.

Any changes would take effect later this week, the governor's office said.

While it's not clear what restrictions will be eased, many businesses still remained closed and have been since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cooper extended phase two back at the beginning of August.

Bars, bowling alleys, and gyms were mandated to close under the phase two order.

Some gyms have reopened under letter from the Attorney General Josh Stein's office dated June 5 said gyms are allowed to reopen for those who are prescribed exercise by a medical professional.

The latest phase two extension is set to expire September 11.

Phase two first went into effect in May.