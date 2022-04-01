WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cooper talks NC's COVID-19 response amid omicron surge, testing demand

North Carolina health officials reported a new single-day case record on Jan. 1, with nearly 20,000 infections being detected statewide.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and members of North Carolina's COVID-19 task force will have an update on the state's response to the omicron variant Tuesday after health officials reported a new single-day record for infections on New Year's Day - nearly 20,000 new cases.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday more than 10,000 new cases and a near 30% daily positivity rate, meaning nearly one in every three people are testing positive for COVID.

Cooper's news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday. WFMY News 2 will have a livestream of the governor's update on the WFMY News 2 mobile app and YouTube.

With new positive COVID-19 cases rising in the state, so are the hospitalizations. Data from NCDHHS showed hospitalizations topping more than 3,000 on Tuesday, with patient counts up by 1,000 from a week ago.

The surge driving cases is bigger than last winter, with the two-week daily case average approaching 10,000. Over the past two weeks, nearly 17% of tests have come back positive, including a staggering 27% on Jan. 1.

Cooper's update Tuesday comes as testing sites across the Triad have been inundated with long lines as people try to find tests.

For students returning from winter break, Guilford County School officials started COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites for GCS students and staff members starting Tuesday.

School officials said faculty and students can drive up to Andrews, Grimsley, or Dudley from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. until Friday, Jan. 7.

The state revised its safe schools' toolkit, getting in line with the CDC's latest isolation guidance. Any student who tests positive but doesn't have any symptoms can return to class after five days, with five more days of strict masking.

The latest on vaccines/boosters

The FDA on Monday endorsed COVID-19 booster shots for children as young as 12.

Health experts say kids should now get a booster shot five months after their second dose, rather than wait six months.