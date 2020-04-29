Coronavirus: 5 questions, 5 answers

We know that people have a lot of questions about COVID-19. We took some of the biggest ones that keep coming up and put the answers all in one place for you.

The questions people have about coronavirus and COVID-19, specifically, cover everything from medical to lifestyle topics.

Wednesday, we checked to see what people across the United States have been Googling. Here are the top 5 questions (as Google Trends list them) and answers to them from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Whether they're in a Top 5 or not, the information is great to have. You'll find a lot more information about coronavirus on the CDC's website, so definitely check there if you need other answers.

Is sneezing a coronavirus symptom?

Sneezing is not considered a primary symptom of COVID-19. That doesn't mean that a person who has the disease won't sneeze.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. People who have the following symptoms or combination of symptoms may have COVID-19:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of these symptoms:

Fever

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

As you can see, there is a wide range of symptoms. They can range from mild symptoms to severe illness.

The CDC says that children may have similar symptoms to adults. Generally, children experience mild illness.

Important: The list of symptoms isn't all-inclusive. You definitely want to check with your doctor if you have any other symptoms that are severe or concern you.

If you have any of these emergency warning signs* for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

*This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you.

Call 911 if you have a medical emergency: Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives.

What medicine to take for coronavirus?

There isn't a medicine that specifically prevents or treats COVID-19. If you or someone you know has it, you'll find what the CDC says you should do by scrolling down to "What to do if you have coronavirus?."

How long does it take to get coronavirus test results?

Diagnostic tests are meant to find the virus that causes COVID-19 in samples that come from you respiratory system. (Think swabs of the inside of you nose.)

The CDC says that some results may be available at the testing site in less than an hour. (Those are called point-of-care tests.) Other tests have to be sent to a lab to analyze. That process takes 1 to 2 days once the lab gets a test, BUT we know that because of the high volume of testing, the turnaround time when a commercial lab is involved can be much longer (around two weeks).

What to do if you have coronavirus?

If you or someone you know has it, you'll find what the CDC says you should do:

Stay home except to get medical care

Stay home. Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. Do not leave your home, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas.

Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. Do not leave your home, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas. Take care of yourself. Get rest and stay hydrated. Take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better.

Get rest and stay hydrated. Take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better. Stay in touch with your doctor . Call before you get medical care. Be sure to get care if you have trouble breathing, or have any other emergency warning signs, or if you think it is an emergency.

Call before you get medical care. Be sure to get care if you have trouble breathing, or have any other emergency warning signs, or if you think it is an emergency. Avoid public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis.

Separate yourself from other people

As much as possible, stay in a specific room and away from other people and pets in your home. Also, you should use a separate bathroom, if available. If you need to be around other people or animals in or outside of the home, wear a cloth face covering.

See COVID-19 and Animals if you have questions about pets.

Monitor your symptoms

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough or other symptoms. Trouble breathing is a more serious symptom that means you should get medical attention.

Trouble breathing is a more serious symptom that means you should get medical attention. Follow care instructions from your healthcare provider and local health department. Your local health authorities may give instructions on checking your symptoms and reporting information.

Call ahead before visiting your doctor

Call ahead. Many medical visits for routine care are being postponed or done by phone or telemedicine.

Many medical visits for routine care are being postponed or done by phone or telemedicine. If you have a medical appointment that cannot be postponed, call your doctor’s office, and tell them you have or may have COVID-19. This will help the office protect themselves and other patients.

If you are sick wear a cloth covering over your nose and mouth

You should wear a cloth face covering, over your nose and mouth if you must be around other people or animals, including pets (even at home).

if you must be around other people or animals, including pets (even at home). You don’t need to wear the cloth face covering if you are alone. If you can’t put on a cloth face covering (because of trouble breathing for example), cover your coughs and sneezes in some other way. Try to stay at least 6 feet away from other people. This will help protect the people around you.

Note: During the COVID-19 pandemic, medical grade facemasks are reserved for healthcare workers and some first responders. You may need to improvise a cloth face covering using a scarf or bandana.

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw away used tissues in a lined trash can.

in a lined trash can. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

if soap and water are not available. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry. Soap and water are the best option, especially if hands are visibly dirty.

are the best option, especially if hands are visibly dirty. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Handwashing Tips

Avoid sharing personal household items

Do not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, or bedding with other people in your home.

dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, or bedding with other people in your home. Wash these items thoroughly after using them with soap and water or put in the dishwasher.

Clean all “high-touch” surfaces everyday

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces in your “sick room” and bathroom. Let someone else clean and disinfect surfaces in common areas, but not your bedroom and bathroom.

high-touch surfaces in your “sick room” and bathroom. Let someone else clean and disinfect surfaces in common areas, but not your bedroom and bathroom. If a caregiver or other person needs to clean and disinfect a sick person’s bedroom or bathroom, they should do so on an as-needed basis. The caregiver/other person should wear a mask and wait as long as possible after the sick person has used the bathroom.

a sick person’s bedroom or bathroom, they should do so on an as-needed basis. The caregiver/other person should wear a mask and wait as long as possible after the sick person has used the bathroom. Clean and disinfect areas that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them .

. Use household cleaners and disinfectants. Clean the area or item with soap and water or another detergent if it is dirty. Then, use a household disinfectant. Be sure to follow the instructions on the label to ensure safe and effective use of the product. Many products recommend keeping the surface wet for several minutes to ensure germs are killed. Many also recommend precautions such as wearing gloves and making sure you have good ventilation during use of the product. Most EPA-registered household disinfectants should be effective. A full list of disinfectants can be found hereexternal icon. Complete Disinfection Guidance

Clean the area or item with soap and water or another detergent if it is dirty. Then, use a household disinfectant.

The CDC also provides guidance to let people know when it's safe to be around others (ending home isolation). You'll find that information here.

How long can coronavirus live on surfaces?

The CDC says that transmission of coronavirus occurs much more commonly through respiratory droplets of someone who (knowingly or not) has the disease compared to contact with objects or materials (think clothes, furniture, doorknobs, etc.) that may have been exposed to it.

That said, health officials say current evidence suggests SARS-CoV-2 (that's what causes COVID-19) may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials.