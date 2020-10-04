Coronavirus cases see largest 1-day jump so far in Virginia

The numbers released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health now show more than 4,500 positive tests for the coronavirus in the state.

Virginia authorities are reporting more than 460 new cases of COVID-19, the largest one-day increase so far in the coronavirus pandemic.

The death count has increased from 109 to 121.

The increase in cases is in part a function of increased testing.

But state and federal authorities have expressed concern that the D.C. metropolitan area could become a national hotspot for COVID-19 cases.