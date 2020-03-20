x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in North Carolina: Positive cases broken down by county

WFMY News 2 is only reporting numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC, and local health departments.

RALEIGH, N.C. — You will see a lot of different numbers concerning the number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina. 

WFMY News 2 wants to be transparent in letting you know we will only be reporting numbers from the NCDHHS, CDC, and local health departments. 

The NC Department of Health and Human Services currently reports 1,307 cases and four deaths on its website as of Monday morning. 

**Some numbers may look different from the NCDHHS map - that's because some cases have been verified by local health departments, but haven't been updated yet on the NCDHHS site.**

Here's a look at the case numbers in the Triad and other large counties: 

Guilford County - 44 cases

Forsyth County - 39 cases

Davidson County - 19 cases 

Alamance County - 7 cases

Randolph County - 16 cases 

Davie County - 12 case

Surry County - 2 case 

Mecklenburg County - 382 cases

Durham County -- 106 cases 

Wake County -- 166 cases

To view the full county map click here

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear, when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE 

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

