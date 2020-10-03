Coronavirus in Virginia | Here are the cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Some of the most important facts involving coronavirus are knowing about real cases versus rumored ones. Here's where you can find the real ones in Virginia.

NORFOLK, Va. — Health officials in Virginia said 219 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Three people in the state have died. Two lived in the Peninsula Health District. The other patient lived in Fairfax County.

Often, the Virginia Department of Health updates its number before it releases other details about a case.

You'll find the information that we received about cases, including the cities or counties in which they're located, below.

Accomack (1)

Albermarle (1)

Alexandria (5)

VDH says the number of cases in Alexandria is up to five. One of them is travel-related and another patient came into contact with a known case. Officials aren't yet sure what the source of exposure was for the two other cases

The Alexandria Health Department (AHD) confirmed that someone tested "presumptive positive" for coronavirus. The exposure, in this case, is connected to another coronavirus patient who is associated with Christ Church, Georgetown but spent time at the Immanuel Chapel of the Virginia Theological Seminary. AHD contacted all individuals who have had close contact with the Alexandria resident and advised them to self-quarantine at home.

The AHD urged anyone who visited the Immanuel Chapel between Feb. 26 and March 4 to self-quarantine. The CDC considers a possible exposure to be low-risk.

Arlington County (26)

VDH reported the coronavirus case count in Arlington County increased to 26. Three of those cases are travel-related and five of them stem from contact with a known case. It's unknown at this time how the illness for the nine other cases was transmitted.

On March 12, health officials said testing showed that someone associated with Christ Church, Georgetown in Washington (which became a source of at least a few cases) had COVID-19. The person was at home in isolation and doing well.

On March 9, the Virginia Department of Health said that a person tested positive after coming down with a fever, cough, and shortness of breath right after returning from overseas from a Level 3 country. The person was in his/her 60s.

Botetourt (1)

Charles City (1)

Charlottesville (4)

Officials don't yet know what the source of exposure was for the coronavirus case in Charlottesville.

Chesterfield County (8)

According to VDH, there are eight cases of COVID-19 in Chesterfield County. One of those cases is travel-related while officials don't know how COVID-19 was transmitted to the other five patients.

Fairfax County (31)

The number of COVID-19 cases in Fairfax County is up to 31. Three of those cases are travel-related, seven of those cases stem from contact with a known case, while the source of exposure for six cases is unknown.

Fairfax saw its first two cases after a woman tested positive for coronavirus when her husband developed COVID-19. The couple had been on a Nile River cruise in Egypt. The Virginia Department of Health said the couple appeared to have gotten it on that cruise.

Franklin County (1)

Gloucester (2)

On March 19, health officials from the Three Rivers Health District said a child who was younger than 10 tested positive for COVID-19. The child was at home recovering.

Goochland County (1)

Hanover County (1)

During a news conference on March 11, Virginia Department of Health said someone who returned from a Level 3 country tested positive for COVID-19 in Hanover County.

Harrisonburg (1)

Virginia Department of Health said on March 12 that the Shenandoah Health District had a case of COVID-19. The person is in his/her 60s and lives in Harrisonburg. The person developed upper respiratory symptoms that progressed over a few days to pneumonia with a high fever. The patient was doing well and was in isolation.

Henrico County (7)

Officials don't yet know what the source of exposure was for the seven coronavirus cases in Henrico County.

Isle of Wight County (1)

James City County (20)

The Peninsula Health District reported a man died from respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19. The man was in his 70s. This was the first coronavirus-related death in Virginia.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are 20 coronavirus cases in James City County. Two of the cases are travel-related and six of them stem from contact with a known case. It's unknown how COVID-19 was transmitted to six other patients.

The Peninsula Health District said on March 12 that two people who live within the district tested had COVID-19. They were the first two there. Health officials said they believed the cases were related to international travel.

According to the Peninsula Health District, four of the new cases in James City County are contacts of the original two cases. The fifth new case has an unknown exposure and the investigation is ongoing to identify where he may have acquired the virus.

“These five new cases make this a community outbreak of COVID-19,” said Peninsula Health District Director Dr. Thomas Franck. “The fact that one of these cases has an unknown exposure is concerning and is suspicious for community spread.”

Loudoun County (14)

There are 14 COVID-19 cases in Loudoun County, according to VDH. One of them is travel-related, three of them stem from contact with a known case, while officials don't know the source of exposure for one case.

On March 12, health officials in Loudoun County said that a man in his 40s tested positive for COVID-19. He came into contact with another man in his 40s who previously tested positive for the virus. The first man came into contact with the rector of Christ Church, Georgetown (Episcopal) in Washington who had coronavirus.

Mecklenburg (1)

Newport News (2)

Norfolk (3)

Portsmouth (1)

Prince Edward County (1)

Longwood University confirmed that a student who was under self-quarantine tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 by the Virginia Department of Health. This case stems from contact with another known case in Virginia. Campus events and in-person classes are canceled beginning March 12 and through at least March 18.

Prince William County (14)

The Virginia Department of Health reported 14 COVID-19 cases in Prince William County. Two of them are travel-related and one of them stems from contact with a known case, but officials don't know how the illness was transmitted in eight other cases.

Richmond City (6)

The Virginia Department of Health says there are six coronavirus cases in Richmond. All of them were transmitted through contact with another known case.

Spotsylvania County (1)

The person, in this case, was in his/her 50s and went to get medical attention for fever and shortness of breath. At that point, the test for COVID-19 was done and the results were positive. This case was transmitted through contact from another known case. During a news conference on March 11, the state department of health said the case was related to the first case reported in Virginia. The patient, in that case, was a Marine.

Stafford County (2)

The Virginia Department of Health reports there are two coronavirus cases in Stafford County. Officials say one of the patients caught COVID-19 from contact with another known case, while it's unknown at this time how the second person caught the illness.

Suffolk (1)

Williamsburg (4)

Virginia Beach (17)

VDH reported that the number of coronavirus cases in Virginia Beach is up to 17. All four are travel-related.

The Virginia Department of Health said a couple from Virginia Beach was the first people in the city to test positive for coronavirus. Their cases were the first to appear in the Virginia Beach Health District.

The husband and wife were on a Nile River cruise which had cases of COVID-19 on it. The man, who is in his 60s, and the woman, who is in her 50s, got back to the U.S. from Egypt on March 5. They were tested at a hospital in Virginia Beach on March 8. Their results came back on March 10.

The third positive case is an 80-year-old man who has a history of international travel to an area affected by COVID-19. Upon return to the U.S., he followed guidelines to remain at home and limit his contact with others. Upon development of symptoms, he was tested and on March 14, received positive test results for COVID-19.

The fourth case is a woman in her 70s who is a contact of a previous case. She developed symptoms of coronavirus and tested positive on March 14.

York County (3)

Fort Belvoir

UPDATE: This case is likely included in the official count for Fairfax County.