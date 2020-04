Coronavirus live updates: 3 in 4 hospitals facing COVID-19 as peak approaches

The report from a government watchdog warns of overwhelmed hospitals as the U.S. is days away from an expected pinnacle of cases.

Key updates for April 6, 2020:

US now has more than 337,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 9,600 deaths.

AP: A government watchdog report finds 3-in-4 hospitals has cases of COVID-19 as America approaches an expected peak later this month.

Japan's prime minister to declare state of emergency for Tokyo.

Washington state is giving back 400 ventilators from the national stockpile in order to help harder-hit states.

A California county is now requiring people to wear face masks when going out.

State governments are asking for flexibility from the USDA in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

From April 5 blog: Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week

The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has reached 337,620 as of midnight ET Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. That's more than double the cases of the next-closest country, Spain. There have been 9,643 deaths in the U.S. -- nearly 1/3 of which are in New York City -- and 17,530 people recovered.

Worldwide, there are 1.27 million cases with nearly 70,000 deaths and more than 260,000 recovered.

For most people, coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

US hospitals expect to be overwhelmed as peak approaches

A federal report finds 3 out of 4 U.S. hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

The report from the Health and Human Services inspector general's office is due out Monday. It finds hospitals across the nation expect to be overwhelmed as U.S. coronavirus cases rocket toward their anticipated peak by mid-April.

Investigators say the key insight is individual problems such as lagging testing, supply shortages and burned-out staff are feeding off each other, creating a vicious cycle.

The federal watchdog agency is worried that could create a “domino effect” that overwhelms some hospitals.

Japan PM to declare state of emergency for Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says that he will declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to bolster measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak, but that there will be no hard lockdowns.

Abe also told reporters Monday that his government will launch a 108 trillion yen ($1 trillion) economic stimulus package to help counter the economic impact of the pandemic, including cash payouts to households in need and support to protect businesses and jobs.

Abe said experts on a government-commissioned task force urged him to get a state of emergency ready as the COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly expanding in major cities including Tokyo. He said the state of emergency will cover Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and four other hard-hit prefectures, and will be in effect for about a month.

The state of emergency comes less than two weeks after International Olympic Committee announced the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo would be postponed to 2021.

Boris Johnson still in charge

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in charge of the government despite being hospitalized in what his office described as a “precautionary step,” after contracting the new coronavirus.

Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told BBC that Johnson is awaiting the results of tests after spending the night in an undisclosed hospital.

Jenrick says that he’s “sure this is very frustrating for him,’’ but that “nonetheless he’s still very much in charge.’’ Jenrick did not rule out a more prolonged stay.

The 55-year-old leader had been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26 — the first known head of government to fall ill with the virus.

He has continued to preside at daily meetings on the outbreak and has released several video messages during his 10 days in isolation.

Norway sending medical help to Italy

Norway is sending an emergency medical team to Italy’s Lombardy region that it says is in desperate need of health-care staff due to the coronavirus emergency.

The Norwegian government said it was replying to the request of the Lombardy region initially made at the end of March.

The medical team is “self-sufficient” and will remain in Italy for four weeks, the government said.

Governors plead for food stamp flexibility

Buying groceries online — which many Americans are doing to drastically reduce how often they leave their homes — is only open to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in six U.S. states.

Now, state governments and food security activists across the country are imploring the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make the program more flexible and easier to access at a time when so many people are losing their jobs and turning to the government for support.

The calls have even come from conservative states where lawmakers have tried to reduce or limit food aid.

Duran Duran bassist tests positive

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post by Taylor on the band's Facebook page. He said he tested positive three weeks ago.

"Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old - I like to think I am - or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 - but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover," Taylor wrote.

Florida mayor: 1 more death tied to virus-stricken cruise

Fourteen people from a cruise ship that docked in Florida over the weekend with coronavirus victims aboard were hospitalized and one of them later died, authorities said Sunday. Two fatalities had been reported previously aboard the Coral Princess.

The Princess Cruises ship, which docked Saturday in Miami, also began disembarking on Sunday fit passengers who were cleared for charter flights out. Passengers with symptoms of COVID-19 or recovering from it were being kept on the ship until medically cleared.

The statement did not immediately indicate whether the 14 people had a confirmed coronavirus link.

Washington state returning 400 ventilators to go to harder-hit states

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the state will return more than 400 ventilators of the 500 it has received from the federal government so they can go to New York and other states hit harder by the coronavirus.

The Democratic governor said Sunday that his statewide stay-at-home order and weeks of social distancing have led to slower rates of infections and deaths in Washington.

Washington state has 7,666 confirmed cases of the virus and 322 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally on Sunday afternoon. New York has more than 122,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,000 deaths.

California county requiring masks when going outside

Just days after recommending that people wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a county in Southern California went a step further and ordered all residents to cover their faces when leaving home as the number of infections and deaths continued to rise across California.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the top health officer in Riverside County, said “not everybody's getting the message” about social distancing while in public, so officials were forced to "change from saying that you should to saying that you must.”