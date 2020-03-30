Coronavirus live updates: Japan cases spike after Olympics postponed

There have been as many cases in the five days after the announcement as there were in the previous 15 days.

Key updates:

President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that federal social distancing guidelines would be extended to April 30. Trump also braced the U.S. for a death toll that may exceed 100,000.

There are now more than 142,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and nearly 2,500 deaths.

There has been a notable uptick in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan since the announcement that the Olympics would be postponed to next year.

Nearly 1,300 U.S. counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are 142,356 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of midnight EDT Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 2,500 people in the U.S. have died and 4,700 have recovered.

Worldwide, 722,289 have been infected with nearly 34,000 deaths and nearly 152,000 recovered.

Japan coronavirus cases spike after Olympics postponement

Before the Olympics were postponed, Japan looked like it had coronavirus infections contained, even as they spread in neighboring countries. Now that the games have been pushed to next year, Tokyo’s cases are spiking, and the city's governor is requesting that people stay home, even hinting at a possible lockdown.

The sudden rise in the number of virus cases in Tokyo and the government's strong actions immediately after the Olympic postponement have raised questions in parliament and among citizens about whether Japan understated the extent of the outbreak and delayed enforcement of social distancing measures while clinging to hopes that the games would start on July 24 as scheduled.

Japan and the International Olympic Committee announced on March 24 that the Games would be postponed. In the five-day span between March 24-28, there have been 673 new confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Japan, according to Johns Hopkins University. That's one more than the number of confirmed cases reported between March 9-23 -- a span that was three times as long.

That number is also more than one-third of the total cases in Japan.

Trump approves major disaster declaration for Oregon

President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for Oregon due to the coronavirus outbreak, the White House announced Sunday.

The declaration orders federal assistance to aid state, tribal and local recovery efforts. The order is back-dated to Jan. 20 and brings to 18 the number of states with disaster declarations due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on March 8. On March 23, she issued an executive order directing residents to stay home to the maximum extent possible and ordered the closure of retail businesses where close personal contact is difficult to avoid, such as hair salons, gyms and theaters.

Nearly 1,300 US counties have no cases

As the coronavirus rages through Europe, and major American cities like New York and Los Angeles, more than a third of counties across the U.S. still have not reported a positive test result for infection across what are predominantly rural areas.

A data analysis by The Associated Press shows that 1,297 counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 3,142 counties nationwide. Counties with zero positive tests for COVID-19 tend to have older, rural populations with lower incomes where rural health networks might be overwhelmed.