A month after COVID-19 cases started surging at Newport News Shipbuilding, cases still high

A month after Newport News Shipbuilding saw a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, the business' website shows more infections there.

In late August, Hampton Roads' largest private employer saw cases jump from fewer than five new infections a week to more than 100.

Each of the last four weeks has seen more than 100 cases in the yard.

In early September, President Joe Biden signed executive orders requiring businesses of 100 or more employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The orders also required federal government employees and contractors to get their shots.

After that mandate, president of Newport News Shipbuilding Jennifer Boykin posted a message that the shipyard's leadership would work with the Navy to "finalize and formalize" the next steps.

"We recognize this news may be stressful and concerning to many of you," Boykin wrote. "We are evaluating the impact this will have on our operations."

That was on Sept. 9. By Friday's update, 57% of the shipyard's staff was fully vaccinated -- up only 3% from the company's vaccination rate on Aug. 25.

Here are the latest numbers for COVID-19 cases at Newport News Shipbuilding. You can see updates as they're posted on the shipyard's website.

First three days of Sept. 20 week: 94

11 on Sept. 22

20 on Sept. 21

63 on Sept. 20

Sept. 13 week 121

9 on Sept. 18

22 on Sept. 17

15 on Sept. 16

20 on Sept. 15

31 on Sept. 14

24 on Sept. 13

Sept. 6 week: 108

5 on Sept. 12

9 on Sept. 11

11 on Sept. 10

32 on Sept. 9

23 on Sept. 8

18 on Sept. 7

10 on Sept. 6

Aug. 30 week: 121