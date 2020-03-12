North Carolina reports single-day record for COVID-19 cases

Health officials in North Carolina announced over 5,600 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, marking a single-day record for the pandemic.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,637 new cases Thursday and 2,101 hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, both marking single-day records since the pandemic began. So far, 5,410 people have died in North Carolina due to COVID-19. The percentage of positive tests for Wednesday's report was 10.1%.

In total, North Carolina has 377,231 cases statewide. Earlier this week, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is preparing for its first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Cooper said the state is expected to get around 84,000 dosages, with health care workers on the front lines getting vaccinated first. WCNC Charlotte's Alex Shabad learned 85,000 dosages are expected to arrive the week of Dec. 14 with Moderna's vaccine expected to arrive by Dec. 21. From there, the state will receive each vaccine weekly.

Secretary of the NCDHHS, Dr. Mandy Cohen calls 5,000 record number of cases reported alarming.

"I am very worried. I know this is a hard time to stay away from family friends but it’s the best way to take personal responsibility and show our care for them."

Dr. Cohen also discusses the possibility of stricter restrictions.

"It may be possible that we need to go backward and everything is on the table. We can all do things right now to slow the spread of this virus. We have to."

State health officials announced Thursday that a new pilot program will offer free, rapid COVID-19 testing in all K-12 public schools in North Carolina. The announcement comes as health leaders scramble to find a way to contain the virus in schools.