Navy veteran released from hospital after 49-day battle with COVID-19

Dr. Hefler's favorite song is "Take Me Home, Country Roads." How fitting as he finally got to go home on Friday after the fight of his life.

SARASOTA, Fla. — After 49 long days, a man who has dedicated his life to serving others is finally out of the hospital after a battle with COVID-19.

Dr. Steve Hefler, a Navy veteran and a pediatrician, was hospitalized on March 28 with the deadly virus, according to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. It was the first day of a long fight ahead.

Dr. Hefler spent 25 days “fighting for his life” in Sarasota Memorial’s COVID-19 critical care unit, the hospital explained in a press release. He was eventually able to move from the ICU to a respiratory care unit on April 23 before entering inpatient rehabilitation on May 1.

Over the course of the last two weeks, Dr. Hefler worked to regain his strength and mobility.

Then, on Friday, the light at the end of the tunnel arrived. He was released from the hospital.

Of course, a veteran and doctor cannot leave without celebration.

The hospital said Dr. Hefler’s favorite song is John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” How fitting, as he finally got to go back home, for his wife and hospital employees to serenade him with the popular tune.

As the song goes...

“Country roads, take me home, to the place, I belong…”