Coronavirus task force asks hospitals for help identifying potential fraud

A letter sent to hospital leadership warned of potential criminal consequences of hoarding certain medical supplies that have been identified as scarce.

ROANOKE, Va. — The Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force said it sent letters to the CEOs of all major hospital systems across the Commonwealth to alert them of potential fraud associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter warned hospital leadership of potential criminal consequences of hoarding certain medical supplies that have been identified as scarce, such as N-91 masks, portable ventilators, chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychloroquine HCL, and a variety of other personal protective equipment, such as face masks, surgical masks, gloves, and face shields.

The letter also asked administrators to, “identify those individuals or entities that may have acquired vital medical supplies in excess of what they would reasonably use or for the purpose of charging exorbitant prices.”

“Our regional health systems and the brave men and women they employ have a unique vantage point from which to detect potentially fraudulent and illegal hoarding activity associated with COVID-19,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen in a news release. “It is our hope that these institutions will partner with us to combat criminal conduct that undermines our collective efforts to slow the spread of this disease.”

The Virginia Coronavirus Task Force was created last month to identify and investigate scams and fraud related to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.