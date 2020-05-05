For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2020

5:00 p.m. - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper expected to announce Phase 1 reopening plan.

3:58 p.m. - North Carolina Department of DHHS releases COVID-19 nursing home, rehab, and assisted living facility outbreak numbers.

From NCDHHS:

Guilford County:

Camden Health & Rehab

39 total cases

25 residents

14 staff

0 deaths

Friday's numbers: 29 total, 6 residents, 23 staff, 0 deaths

10 new cases

Clapps Nursing Home

43 total cases

32 residents

11 staff

3 deaths

Friday's numbers: 29 total, 16 residents, 13 staff, 1 death

2 new deaths, 14 new cases

Alamance County:

White Oak Manor (in Burlington)

25 total cases

13 residents

12 staff

0 deaths

Friday's numbers: 14 total cases, 0 deaths

11 new cases

Davidson County:

Alston Brook

56 total cases

41 residents

15 staff

8 deaths

Friday's numbers: 56 total, 41 residents, 15 staff, 6 deaths

2 new deaths, no new cases

Randolph County:

Universal Healthcare Ramseur

7 total cases

3 residents

4 staff

0 deaths

Friday's numbers: 3 total, 2 residents, 1 staff, 0 deaths

4 new cases

1:00 p.m. - Rudd Farm in Greensboro announced on Facebook it reopened on Tuesday for drive-thru strawberry sales. Last month, the farm closed temporarily due to an employee getting coronavirus. Read more here.

11:00 a.m. - North Carolina now has over 12,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. The NCDHHS reported a total of 12,256 cases and 452 deaths statewide on Tuesday. That's an increase of more than 400 cases and 22 more deaths since Monday. Guilford and Randolph Counties each added more than ten cases to their county totals, and Guilford saw two more deaths.

10:30 a.m. - A Simple Gesture, a Triad organization dedicated to combating child hunger, hosted a Hunger Panel LIVE event on Facebook to talk about getting kids the food they need during the coronavirus crisis. The organization said over 49,000 Guilford County children who rely on school breakfast and lunches are even more at risk for going hungry during the pandemic.

Gov. Cooper expected to announce Phase 1 of re-opening plan

Gov. Roy Cooper said he is hopeful that the state of North Carolina can enter phase one of reopening by this weekend.

"Please know the success that we've had so far is due to the work of North Carolinians are doing," Cooper said. "We can lose ground quickly and cause many more deaths if we don't [continue social distancing.]

Cooper said details of Phase 1 of reopening will be coming out Tuesday or Wednesday. Officials said as we enter Phase 1 and ease restrictions, residents still need to practice social distancing and wear a face mask when possible. Cooper will hold a press briefing on Tuesday at 5 p.m. You can watch it live in this story.

Tuesday news to note:

Guilford County Public Health will begin offering COVID-19 testing for at-risk community members on Tuesday. Those interested in being tested must make an appointment. Testing will take place on UNCG's campus.

Members of the White House coronavirus task force won't be able to testify to Congress unless it is expressly approved by the President's chief of staff, according to a White House memo sent to congressional committees.

Wondering when you'll get your stimulus check? The IRS might not have your banking information. Here's why.

Gov. Cooper will hold a press briefing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Yesterday, he signed two bipartisan bills that will provide a total of $1.5 billion in coronavirus relief funding for education, health care, research, and more. Here's a breakdown of where the money is going. He also said he's hopeful we will be able to enter Phase 1 of the reopening plan this weekend.

There are a total of 11,848 confirmed coronavirus cases and 430 deaths statewide, according to NCDHHS.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775