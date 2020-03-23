Corporations step in to help: supercomputers vs. coronavirus

IBM is offering up its speedy supercomputer to help combat the new coronavirus.

The technology company said Sunday that it is working with the White House and the U.S. Department of Energy to make its computing power more accessible to researchers tackling the coronavirus.

A group that includes universities and other technology companies will evaluate proposals from researchers around the world and decide which ones will get access to the supercomputer.

Separately, 3M said that it has doubled the number of face masks it makes to 100 million per month in its plants around the world.