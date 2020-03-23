x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

coronavirus

Corporations step in to help: supercomputers vs. coronavirus

IBM is offering up its speedy supercomputer to help combat the new coronavirus.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2019, photo the logo for IBM appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. IBM is offering up its speedy supercomputer to help combat the new coronavirus. The technology company said Sunday, March 22, 2020, that it is working with the White House and the U.S. Department of Energy to make its computing power more accessible to researchers tackling the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK — IBM is offering up its speedy supercomputer to help combat the new coronavirus. 

The technology company said Sunday that it is working with the White House and the U.S. Department of Energy to make its computing power more accessible to researchers tackling the coronavirus. 

A group that includes universities and other technology companies will evaluate proposals from researchers around the world and decide which ones will get access to the supercomputer. 

Separately, 3M said that it has doubled the number of face masks it makes to 100 million per month in its plants around the world. 

It is working to double that amount again in the next 12 months.

RELATED: Stocks fall on Wall Street as virus relief bill stalls

RELATED: "Hands...washing hands.." Neil Diamond posts coronavirus-themed version of 'Sweet Caroline'

RELATED: Harbor Freight Tools offers help to hospitals