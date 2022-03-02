COVID-19 anti-viral pills more widely available in Hampton Roads

The newly authorized anti-viral pills are becoming more widely available and the Virginia Department of Health has a new tool to help you find them.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new line of defense is growing stronger against COVID-19. Two anti-viral pills called Paxlovid and Molnupiravir have made their way to Hampton Roads.

"These drugs have only been out now, for maybe, six weeks," said Dr. Brooke Rossheim with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). "We've been able to expand into more outpatient community pharmacies. We've also been able to reach outpatient hospital pharmacies. The plan is to expand that footprint."

Dr. Rossheim said there is a new tool on the VDH website, showing you which pharmacies have the pill.

Similar to how VDH helps you search for a vaccination or testing clinic, you just have to enter your zip code and a list of pharmacies will appear with the pill in stock.

Dr. Rossheim said the department is receiving roughly a few thousand of these pill doses every two weeks. He said it varies based on the production from the companies.

He said before you go searching for this pill and try to get a prescription, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First, you would need a positive COVID-19 test result, whether it's a PCR or rapid test. However, a rapid test will give you faster results and you'd be able to get treatment sooner if you test positive.

Next, you have to have mild to moderate symptoms and be within the first five days of the onset of symptoms. If you are experiencing severe symptoms, doctors urge you to go to your nearest hospital to see a professional, since the pill would not help you at that severity level.

"With these new drugs, the earlier you get them, the better," said Rossheim. "The goal is that we hope to use as little Paxlovid and Molnupiravir and monoclonal antibodies as possible because people are vaccinated."

Dr. Rossheim said with any other form of medication, it's really best to speak with your healthcare provider about what's best for you. He said the Molnupiravir could impact women on birth control and men should consider avoiding intercourse while going through the treatment with the pill.

Rossheim said he and his team understand not every person in Virginia has equal access to healthcare. In order to avoid any disparities, he said they are working closely with pharmacies in various regions to learn where people are most likely in need of this treatment.

"'Are we getting vulnerable populations?' So, we specifically ask about that to pharmacies....that are we capturing areas of vulnerable populations," Dr. Rossheim said.

Rossheim said VDH is constantly working with pharmacies as more shipments come in every two weeks. He stressed even though the pill is showing a promising fight against mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19, the vaccine is still the best way at preventing the contraction of the virus.