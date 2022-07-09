Stay up-to-date: Here are some COVID-19 booster clinics across Hampton Roads this month

This is the updated Moderna version, and it helps increase protection against most strains of the virus, including the widely-spread Omicron variant.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're a Hampton Roads resident who is looking to get a booster shot to continue your protection against the COVID-19 virus, there are several free clinics this week you could choose from.

According to the organization Celebrate Health Care, the Bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is now available locally.

This type of booster has been approved by the FDA and was endorsed by the CDC earlier this month.

If you're 12 and older and it's been more than 2 months since your second dose, you qualify.

Here are clinics where you can get your next shot throughout the remainder of September: