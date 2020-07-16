COVID-19 case spike is growing Hampton Roads testing lines

We know coronavirus test results are taking several days to come back, now some people are having trouble just getting a test done.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads urgent care clinics and health departments are racing to keep up with the spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

“This whole process is just really daunting,” said Virginia Beach resident Danielle U.

Danielle's first responder husband has COVID symptoms and she needs peace of mind.

"With me being pregnant, I just want to know as quickly as possible,” she said.

She said they made an appointment with CVS Minute Clinic on Monday. Then on Wednesday, the morning of the appointment, the couple got a text message that it was canceled.

"We got frustrated. He calls,” Danielle said. “They say, 'We are not doing COVID testing today' because they say were completely out of supplies."

The couple said urgent care facilities had long walk-in wait times. Danielle said a Patient First receptionist in Virginia Beach told her they had 500 people on their waitlist.

"Five days to be able to get a test done and then another week for results to come back in,” Danielle concluded.

TESTING FRUSTRATIONS: A Virginia Beach couple says it was a nightmare trying to get tested for COVID-19. Local urgent care staff and health officials confirm wait times for tests are going up. That story at 11 #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/HZuzRFE3yC — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) July 16, 2020

We tried finding an appointment using the Virginia Department of Health's COVID testing site map:

We made calls to seven Velocity Urgent Cares that went unanswered until someone at the Williamsburg location said to walk in.

Patient First has a disclaimer about long wait times on its website. Both Virginia Beach Patient First locations said it would take three to five days to schedule.

Area CVS Minute Clinics had no available appointments online.

A Nowcare in Virginia Beach said they didn't have tests.

“We are aware -- at least based on what we are seeing with our case investigations and some calls from individuals -- that we are seeing some increase in turn around time for people to appointments and also test results,” said Norfolk and Virginia Beach Health District Director Dr. Demetria Lindsay.

“I think that is just a reflection of the demand that we have going on right now because we are seeing a rising number of infections in our community. We are beginning to see higher demand on our labs and some stress in our laboratory system.”

Velocity Chief Medical Director Dr. Tiffany Sibley said their 13 locations are slammed with testing.

“It started about the week before the July 4th holiday and we have just continued to see unprecedented volumes ever since,” Dr. Sibley said.

She said it’s causing their wait times to increase. They have a walk-in process for COVID testing. She said they make it their mission to service everyone who walks through their door that day, but she asks people to be patient.

"We have had increased wait times due to trying to see the volumes of patients coming through our doors,” Dr. Sibley said.

Chesapeake Health officials are pumping out tests too.

“We had a testing event Friday, we ran out of 400 tests an hour early,” said Chesapeake Health Department Spokesperson Kimi Stevens. “We had one Saturday, we ran out in two hours."

Dr. Sibley said testing results are coming back sooner.

"Now it is around five to six days, rather than the seven to 10 it was last week,” Dr. Sibley said.

She said tests are available for anyone who wants one.

"If they have a hard time getting supplies now, how is it going to be in a week or two?” asked Danielle.

Danielle and her husband eventually got tested at a hospital emergency room. She hopes their lives can resume soon.

"We both work full-time so we can't return until we know if it’s positive or negative,” Danielle said.

There are community testing events coming up in Hampton Roads:

Chesapeake

Thursday, July 16 - 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Kmart Parking Lot at the corner of Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard.

Norfolk

Mondays and Tuesdays - 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 804 Whitaker Lane