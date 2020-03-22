COVID-19 cases in Virginia Beach jumps to 17

The City of Virginia Beach saw a huge spike in its coronavirus cases: 17. The mayor is urging residents to maintain social distances to curb the spread of the virus.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Department of Health confirmed 17 coronavirus cases in Virginia Beach on Sunday.

The updated numbers were released on the department's COVID-19 website.

The total number of positive cases in Virginia increased to 219.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer acknowledged the large spike in cases in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Dyer said as more testing is done, the number of cases in Virginia Beach is expected to grow.

"I urge you to limit your contact with others and maintain social distances," Dyer said.

"We can defeat this by working together."

Health officials reported three deaths in the state.

During a press conference on Sunday, Gov. Ralph Northam urged residents to abide by CDC guidelines, continue to practice social distancing and wash their hands regularly.