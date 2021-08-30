COVID-19 cases increase again at Newport News Shipbuilding

The week of Aug. 23, the shipyard added 124 cases. It's the latest in a string of weeks that have had more and more cases.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Aug. 23, 2021.

Coronavirus cases at Newport News Shipbuilding have been on the rise since early July.

The week of July 5, the business publicly reported three new COVID-19 cases. That number has gone up each week since.

Last week, addressing the steady rise in infections at the shipyard, United Steelworkers Local 8888 Union President Charles Spivey said the rise was alarming, but it matched a national trend.

Newport News Shipbuilding held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Aug. 26 for anyone who wanted a shot, but by Aug. 30, the percentage of fully vaccinated employees hadn't gone up at all.

That number is still 54%.

Here are the latest reported cases: