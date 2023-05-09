Virginia COVID cases near record-lows as Public Health Emergency nears its end

Virginia is averaging 200 cases a day over the past week.

NORFOLK, Va. — COVID-19 cases in Virginia are near record lows as this Thursday marks the end of the federal Public Health Emergency declaration.

Virginia is averaging 200 cases a day over the past week. That's according to the weekly data updated every Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health.

Just three months ago, Virginia was averaging closer to 1,200 cases a day. Virginia averaged as few as 129 cases a day in June of 2021.

The Commonwealth eventually hit record-high caseloads in January of 2022, when data shows there were closer to 18,000 cases a day on average.