COVID-19 hospitalizations close to record low in Virginia amid concerns over new variant

The current number of hospitalizations is nearing the record-low of 144 reported in summer 2021.

NORFOLK, Va. — There are new concerns over the latest variant of COVID-19. Health experts predict a rise in cases as we head into the summer months.

The goal of vaccines is to prevent serious illness and death, and that’s why hospitalizations are a key metric to track.

Hospitalizations in Virginia are very close to a record low, according to data published by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association on April 12.

There are 155 people hospitalized for COVID-19, 31 of whom are in the ICU and 15 require a ventilator. All of these numbers are near the lowest levels we’ve seen this pandemic.

Just one month ago, there were almost three times as many patients, with 427 reported hospitalizations.

The Commonwealth reported peak hospitalizations on January 18, 2022, with 3,790 patients. Both ICU and ventilator patients reached record highs that month as well.