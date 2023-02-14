COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia drop to lowest number since November

The latest data from the Virginia Department of Health is showing positive news.

NORFOLK, Va. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Virginia are trending to their lowest levels since around Thanksgiving last year.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of February 14, 2023, there are 545 patients statewide with confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is the fewest since November 29, 2022.

Hospitalizations peaked this winter on January 4 with more than 1,100 patients.

There have also been fewer than 1,000 new reported cases of COVID-19 over the past three days in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.