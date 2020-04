COVID-19 Live Updates | 2,878 cases in Virginia; Sentara begins in-house testing

You'll find important information about coronavirus cases as well as impacts that COVID-19 is having on life in Hampton Roads and in northeastern North Carolina.

Monday, April 6

9:49 a.m.

Currently, the results from tests sent to commercial labs can take up to 10 days or more to return.

Health care professionals hope that in the next few weeks, this lab will allow them to process up to 1,000 tests a day, yielding a quicker turnaround time for test results.

9:05 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says its coronavirus count on Monday is 2,878 case. That's 241 more cases than Sunday.

VDH there have been 54 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

By Monday morning, Virginia had tested 24,521 people for coronavirus, and 497 people had been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Sunday, April 5

3:15 p.m.

Another employee at Newport News Shipbuilding has tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases at the shipyard to 13.

The thirteenth confirmed case was posted on the company's website.

The employee works in the Ring Module Shop, North Yard. The person was last time at the shipyard on April 3.

2:20 p.m.

Albemarle Regional Health Services confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Hertford County.

The patient was older than 65 and died from complications related to the coronavirus.

11:15 a.m.

In North Carolina, there are 2,585 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

There have been 31 deaths associated with COVID-19.

The state has tested 40,045 people.

11:04 a.m.

The deputy was last at work on March 25 and was tested on March 26, spokeswoman Shelley Ward said in a news release.

The positive test results were received on Saturday, she said.

The deputy did not need to be hospitalized and is still self-quarantined.

9:32 a.m.

The Dare County Division of Public Health announced a sixth person tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient is a resident who was tested in Dare County, health officials said.

“The individual is currently in isolation and being monitored,” according to Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services.

It is unknown at this time how the patient acquired the virus.

Officials said it is possible the person may have acquired the virus from an asymptomatic individual, indicating community spread.

Dare County officials reported two other confirmed cases on Saturday.

9 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 2,637 cases in the state. It's an increase of 230 cases since Saturday.

The number of people in Virginia who died is 51.

In Hampton Roads, we're up to 651 cases.

The health department says it tested 23,671 people for coronavirus so far.

Saturday, April 4

5:00 p.m.

After announcing earlier in the day that a fourth person hs tested positive for COVID-19, Dare County has reported that a fifth person has now tested positive.

In their update, officials said that the person was actually the spouse of the second person to test positive in the county, and that they had just gotten those test results back today.

3:35 p.m.

Two more employees at the Newport News Shipbuilding have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases at the shipyard to 12.

The two confirmed cases were posted on the company's website.

Here's the information about the two cases:

One employee works in Building 4558 (East), Mid-Yard. They were last at work on April 2, 2020.

The other employee works in Building 600-2, Off-Yard Office (39th St. & Marshall Ave.). They were last time at work on March 23, 2020.

2:10 p.m.

The Dare County Division of Public Health has announced a fourth person tested positive for COVID-19 in Dare County.

The patient is a resident who was tested in Dare County.

1:45 p.m.

In North Carolina, there are 2,402 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.

There have been 24 deaths associated with COVID-19.

The state has tested 38,773 people.

9 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 2,407 cases in the state. It's an increase of 395 cases since Friday.

The number of people in Virginia who died rose to 52.

In Hampton Roads, we're up to 560 cases.

The health department says it tested 21,552 people for coronavirus so far.