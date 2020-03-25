COVID-19 Live Updates: another case in Hampton Roads; closures expanding

You'll find important information about coroanavirus cases as well impacts that COVID-19 is having on life in Hampton Roads and in northeastern North Carolina here.

Wednesday, March 25

5:55 p.m.

Newport News Shipbuilding says a third worker tested positive for COVID-19. The head of the shipyard says the civilian employee:

Works in Building 2 outside the gates in the South Yard area.

Self-reported which allowed NNS to notify people and increase cleaning

Has not been on company property since March 16.

5:39 p.m.

Colonial Williamsburg says it's expanding its closures to include most of its hotels. The expanded closures will begin March 27 and extend through April 30. Continuing closures include:

Historic Area interpretive sites and programs

The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg

Restaurants and most other food and beverage locations

The Spa of Colonial Williamsburg

The Colonial Williamsburg Regional Visitor Center

The John D. Rockefeller Jr. Library

The Custis Square archaeological site

Bassett Hall

5:04 p.m.