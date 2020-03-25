COVID-19 Live Updates: another case in Hampton Roads; closures expanding

Wednesday, March 25
5:55 p.m.
Newport News Shipbuilding says a third worker tested positive for COVID-19. The head of the shipyard says the civilian employee:
- Works in Building 2 outside the gates in the South Yard area.
- Self-reported which allowed NNS to notify people and increase cleaning
- Has not been on company property since March 16.
5:39 p.m.
Colonial Williamsburg says it's expanding its closures to include most of its hotels. The expanded closures will begin March 27 and extend through April 30. Continuing closures include:
- Historic Area interpretive sites and programs
- The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg
- Restaurants and most other food and beverage locations
- The Spa of Colonial Williamsburg
- The Colonial Williamsburg Regional Visitor Center
- The John D. Rockefeller Jr. Library
- The Custis Square archaeological site
- Bassett Hall
5:04 p.m.
IKEA Norfolk says it will close at 7 p.m. until further. The building, itself, already had been closed to customers. Associates had been fulfilling online orders with curbside service, but that service will stop.