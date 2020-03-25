x
COVID-19 Live Updates: another case in Hampton Roads; closures expanding

You'll find important information about coroanavirus cases as well impacts that COVID-19 is having on life in Hampton Roads and in northeastern North Carolina here.

Wednesday, March 25

5:55 p.m.

Newport News Shipbuilding says a third worker tested positive for COVID-19. The head of the shipyard says the civilian employee: 

  • Works in Building 2 outside the gates in the South Yard area.
  • Self-reported which allowed NNS to notify people and increase cleaning
  • Has not been on company property since March 16.

5:39 p.m.

Colonial Williamsburg says it's expanding its closures to include most of its hotels. The expanded closures will begin March 27 and extend through April 30. Continuing closures include:

  • Historic Area interpretive sites and programs
  • The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg
  • Restaurants and most other food and beverage locations
  • The Spa of Colonial Williamsburg
  • The Colonial Williamsburg Regional Visitor Center
  • The John D. Rockefeller Jr. Library
  • The Custis Square archaeological site
  • Bassett Hall

5:04 p.m.

IKEA Norfolk says it will close at 7 p.m. until further. The building, itself, already had been closed to customers. Associates had been fulfilling online orders with curbside service, but that service will stop.