COVID-19 Live Updates | Dare County will announce gradual lift on restrictions Tuesday; North Carolina nearing 7,000 cases

You'll find important information about coronavirus cases as well as impacts that COVID-19 is having on life in Hampton Roads and in northeastern North Carolina.

Monday, April 20

1:55 p.m.

Dare County sent out a release Monday afternoon that said 14 of the county's 15 coronavirus patients had recovered or been asymptomatically cleared. The remaining one, a patient in his or her 90s, died from COVID-19 complications paired with underlying health conditions.

In light of this, the Dare County Control group asked its staff to prepare a plan for gradually lifting restrictions on people visiting the county.

The release said that plan would be announced Tuesday, April 21.

11:12 a.m.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina has risen to 6,764, with the death toll standing at 179.

The number of cases is up by 271 from Sunday, which is lower than the previous jump from Saturday into Sunday.

There are 168 cases in northeastern North Carolina alone, with three deaths in Bertie County, Dare County and Hertford County.

9 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 8,990 coronavirus cases in the state, and 300 deaths.

That means 453 more people have tested positive for the virus, and there have been 23 more COVID-19 related deaths since Sunday.

The Hampton Roads area (including the Eastern Shore) has 1,321 cases.

In all, the state has gotten back tests for 56,735 people, and 1,500 people are in hospitals being treated for the virus.

Sunday, April 19

12:04 p.m.

North Carolina's coronavirus cases increased by 353 Sunday. The state is now reporting 6,493 people who have the virus, and 172 people who have died from COVID-19 related complications.

In North Carolina, 78,772 people have been tested for the virus, and 465 people are in hospitals being treated for it.

11:57 a.m.

Newport News Shipbuilding reported another COVID-19 case at its shipyard on Saturday.

That brings the total number of cases at the shipyard to 26.

Employee, Trailer 102 & Bldg. 4900/SMOF, Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: April 14, 2020

9:15 a.m.

The state of Virginia was up to 8,537 cases of coronavirus Sunday, with 277 COVID-19 related deaths.

That's up 484 cases from Saturday.

In the state, 54,733 people have been tested for the new coronavirus, and 1,422 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment.

Saturday, April 18

1:05 p.m.

Newport News Shipbuilding reported two more COVID-19 cases at its shipyard on Friday.

That brings the total number of cases at the shipyard to 25.

The confirmed two cases information posted on Friday:

Employee, Bldg. 206, Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: April 9, 2020

Employee, Bldg. 87, South Yard; last time at NNS: April 15, 2020

12:58 p.m.

North Carolina's coronavirus cases increased by 281 Saturday. The state is now reporting 6,140 people who have the virus, and 164 people who have died from COVID-19 related complications.

In North Carolina, 76,211 people have been tested for the virus, and 388 people are in hospitals being treated for it.

9 a.m.

The state of Virginia was up to 8,053 cases of coronavirus Saturday, with 258 COVID-19 related deaths.

That's up 562 cases from Friday.

In the state, 51,931 people have been tested for the new coronavirus, and 1,296 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment.

Friday, April 17

2:21 p.m.

In a press conference, Governor Ralph Northam announced he had signed Executive Order 57 on Friday.

The order, which will stay in place until June 10, relaxes restrictions on healthcare practitioners, to allow more medical professionals to help in the fight against COVID-19.

"[It] eases licensing restrictions on some medical professionals like nurse practitioners and doctors who are licensed in other states," Northam said. "We'll let nurse practitioners with two years of experience practice without having a practice agreement with a physician."

Northam also expanded testing criteria to help nursing home and long-term care facilities.

"Any nursing home or long-term care facility experiencing a breakout can test every resident in the facility as well as the staff," he said.

Northam encouraged law enforcement agencies to look for alternatives to incarceration in non-violent, non-dangerous misdemeanor charges.

He recommended house arrests, or issuing summonses, to prevent people from sitting in coronavirus-susceptible jails.

Northam also said the Virginia Employment Commission is working to help people who were previously ineligible for unemployment benefits, like temporary workers, gig workers and the self-employed.

The governor said the portal for unemployment documentation for those people would go live tonight.

11:18 a.m.

North Carolina's coronavirus cases increased by 394 Friday. The state is now reporting 5,859 people who have the virus, and 152 people who have died from COVID-19 related complications.

In North Carolina, 72,981 people have been tested for the virus, and 429 people are in hospitals being treated for it.

9:03 a.m.

The state of Virginia was up to 7,491 cases of coronavirus Friday, with 231 COVID-19 related deaths.

That shows a major jump in people affected by the virus - up 602 cases and 23 deaths from Thursday.

The Hampton Roads area, including the Eastern Shore, is reporting 1,176 cases.

In the state 48,997 people have been tested for the new coronavirus, and 1,221 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment.

Thursday, April 16

11:37 a.m.

North Carolina's department of health reported 5,465 cases of coronavirus Thursday, and 131 deaths.

Northeastern North Carolina was up to 140 cases.

Compared to Wednesday, that's 342 new cases for the state, and 14 more North Carolinians lost to COVID-19 complications.

By Thursday morning, there were 452 people being treated for the virus in hospitals, and 70,917 people had been tested for the virus.

9:00 a.m.

Virginia Department of Health says there are 6,889 cases of coronavirus, up 389 from Wednesday.

Health officials say 208 people have died from coronavirus-related complications.

The state department of health says 1,114 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, and 46,444 people have been tested for it.

Wednesday, April 15

4:01 p.m.

All hotels, motels, cottages, bed and breakfasts, rental homes, Airbnb's and campgrounds in Chincoteague have been ordered to close until May 15.

Town leaders announced the executive order as a way to double down on Governor Northam's stay-at-home order. You could be charged with a Class 1 Misdemeanor if you violate this executive order.

There are 19 COVID-19 cases on the Virginia Eastern Shore so far and one death.

2:00 p.m.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced he would extend executive order 53, which put temporary restrictions on restaurants, recreation and entertainment venues and non-essential businesses, for two more weeks.

The order had been set to expire next week. Now it will stretch until May 8, in conjunction with the governor's stay at home order, which will be in effect until June 10.

Northam said social distancing is working, even though it's been "a frustrating time for all of us."

He said it's not the time to roll back social distancing efforts, or we could see a surge in coronavirus cases that would stop hospitals from being able to handle the influx of patients.

"The actions that we have taken as a state are having an effect. They are slowing the spread and flattening the curve," the governor said. "We're still seeing new cases, of course, and unfortunately, too many deaths. But in large part, these are still cases that were contracted weeks ago."

Governor Northam's wife, Pam Northam, also spoke about the recent efforts to make childcare more available to essential workers in the state.

Pam Northam is a former teacher and pediatric occupational therapist, known for being an advocate of early childhood education.

Governor Northam said the state had received money to provide cash assistance to child care centers that have stayed open or that accept federal subsidies but have had to close, and also to prepare schools to act as emergency child care centers where needed.

"If you need childcare because you have to work, whether as a healthcare worker, first responder or in other essential industries such as food and grocery, sanitation and cleaning, transportation, utilities or government - please note that we are so grateful to you," Pam Northam said, "and invite you to also visit ChildCare Aware at vachildcare.org, or call 1.866.KIDS.TLC for an up-to-date list of where you can get quality child care in your area."

11:11 a.m.

North Carolina reported 5,123 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The number of deaths from coronavirus-related complications is at 117.

9 a.m.

Virginia reported 6,500 cases of coronavirus Wednesday, up 329 infected people from Tuesday.

By the latest update, 195 people had died from coronavirus-related complications. This is 41 more people who have died in the state since Tuesday.

The state department of health said 1,048 people had been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, and 44,169 people had been tested for the new virus so far.

Tuesday, April 14

7:15 p.m.

A spokesperson for Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg assisted living facility confirmed that a person has died following a COVID-19 diagnosis. The person's cause of death has not been determined at this time, nor was it immediately clear if the person was a resident or a Brookdale employee.

The spokesperson also confirmed multiple other people at the facility have tested positive.

In a statement, Brookdale said: "We have informed residents, their family members, and associates of Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg of this matter. We are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms, and we continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support. We will continue to follow the guidance of the Peninsula Health District throughout this situation."

3:04 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Corrections revealed that one of their prisoners died after testing positive for COVID-19. This is the first inmate death in Virginia that's related to coronavirus.

The individual was being held at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland. The only information VDOC released about the inmate was that she was 49 and serving a nine-year sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine, delivery of drugs to prison and larceny.

She tested positive for the virus on April 4 at VCU's medical center where she was admitted after her results came back. She had underlying health conditions including asthma and Hepatitis-C and was hospitalized from April 4 until her death.

To date, there are 44 inmates and 32 staff members within the Virginia Department of Corrections who tested positive for COVID-19.

2:35 p.m.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said Tuesday she was "mildly optimistic" about the progression of the virus in the state, despite a recent jump in the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Cohen said the new deaths may have been inaccurately reported all at once, after the state saw a dip in hospitals reporting to the health department over the weekend.

She said based on trends from other countries, the number of new cases per day will slow down before the number of deaths per day will slow down.

Cohen said her team has been watching the case rates, and the amount of days it takes for cases to double in number - for example, from 100 to 200 cases, or 400 to 800 cases. Based on those evaluations, they think social distancing efforts are making an impact.

"That doubling rate is extending, and that's a good thing," she said. "That tells us that we're slowing the rate of acceleration, and it tells us that all the hard work we're doing to stay at home is working."

The state is also working to expand health insurance to people who have never had it, and people who recently lost it because of coronavirus' impact on jobs. Cohen asked North Carolinians to visit healthcare.gov to get started on coverage.

1:15 p.m.

Dare County sent out a release Tuesday afternoon that said 11 of its 15 coronavirus patients had made full recoveries or were asymptomatically cleared.

This represents two more people who have made recoveries since Monday.

Three more of those 15 people were asymptomatic, but still isolating, and one person had died.

10:16 a.m.

Huntington Ingalls updated the number of COVID-19 cases that have been reported among the workforce at Newport News Shipbuilding.

There are 22 cases at the shipyard, with the latest case coming from a shipyard employee who worked out of Bldg. 1877/PUAF in the North Yard. The last time that individual was at the shipyard was on March 27, according to Huntington Ingalls.

9:00 a.m.

Virginia reported 6,171 cases of coronavirus Tuesday, up 424 infected people from Monday. That shows a smaller increase in cases than the state reported between Sunday and Monday.

By the latest update, 154 people had died from coronavirus-related complications. This is 5 more people who have died in the state since yesterday, but it's a smaller increase in deaths than we saw from Sunday to Monday.

The state department of health said 978 people had been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, and 42,763 people had been tested for the new virus so far.

Based on those numbers, only about 14 percent of people who have been examined in Virginia so far have tested positive for the virus.

Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore accounted for 1,067 of the state's Tuesday cases.

8:30 a.m.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a release Tuesday morning where he said social distancing was working well, and the state should have enough hospital beds to take care of patients in the immediate future.

"While we continue to work closely with our hospital systems and other health care partners to prepare for a potential surge in acute cases, we are optimistic about our statewide hospital bed capacity," he said.

However, he warned in the release that lifting social distancing guidelines now could lead to a potential second wave of the virus.

Monday, April 13

4:33 p.m.

The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office reported that three of their deputies tested positive for COVID-19. These are the first cases that the office has reported.

It was reported last week that a contractor with the Chesapeake Correctional Center also tested positive for coronavirus, but this case isn't related to the cases within the sheriff's office.

All three deputies are self-quarantining and there are no confirmed cases among inmates at Chesapeake Correctional Center. The center has enacted policies to increase cleaning, conduct temperature and symptom checks and quarantine new inmates before they join the general population.

2:00 p.m.

Governor Northam strayed slightly from the norm during his regular press conference on the coronavirus outbreak to speak first on the severe weather moving through the state.

Heavy thunderstorms pounded much of the state from Easter Sunday into Monday morning. More than 160,000 electricity customers were without power as of 12 p.m. Monday. Several homes were destroyed in Pulaski and emergency teams carried out 20 water rescues in Washington County.

As for the COVID-19 update, Northam struck a positive note, pointing to models that showed that social distancing measures are working in Virginia and that hospitals around the state are sufficiently handling the influx of coronavirus patients. However, Northam said he does still expect the virus to hit its peak in late April or early May.

Because of that, he and state leaders are working to extend the official reopening date for businesses. That date was supposed to be April 23, but Northam said it would likely be extended. That announcement is expected to be made on Wednesday.

12:40 p.m.

Dare County in North Carolina updated its case count to 15 people on Monday - up two from their Thursday numbers.

A release from the county health department said of those 15 patients, nine had already made full recoveries and four were asymptomatic.

12:00 p.m.

By Monday, Virginia's coronavirus count had increased to 5,747 cases, with 149 deaths.

That's 473 new cases in the state Monday, and eight new COVID-19 related deaths.

In the commonwealth, 41,401 people had been tested for the virus, and 903 people were hospitalized for coronavirus treatment.

In North Carolina, there were 4,816 positive cases out of 63,388 tests run.

That's 296 more cases than the state had on Easter Sunday.

Five more people had died from COVID-19 complications since yesterday, bringing North Carolina's death count to 86.

There were 313 people in hospitals being treated for the new coronavirus by Monday morning. That's the third day in a row the number of people hospitalized with the virus had dropped in North Carolina.



