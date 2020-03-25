COVID-19 Live Updates: First coronavirus case in Southampton County; Festevents postponements

You'll find important information about coronavirus cases as well as impacts that COVID-19 is having on life in Hampton Roads and in northeastern North Carolina.

Thursday, March 26

6:06 p.m.

The Western Tidewater Health District has confirmed that a male in his 60's tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Southampton County. This is the first COVID-19 case in the county.

The man was living in an assisted living facility in Northampton County, North Carolina and was taken to hospital in Southampton County for an unrelated medical emergency. That's when he was tested for the virus.

Health officials plan to contact anyone who may have come into contact with the patient.

4:44 p.m.

Norfolk Festevents is postponing its May events due to the impact of COVID-19. That includes:

14th Annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival (postponed, new dates TBD)

Chip & Sip: A Waterfront Happy Hour Golf Series (postponed, new dates TBD)

TowneBank Fountain Park Opening (May dates canceled; will open June 1)

Big Bands on the Bay Concert Series at Ocean View Beach Park (May 24 & 31 dates postponed)

Festevents will announce at a later date options to redeem tickets for the rescheduled date or refund policy for ticket purchasers for the Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival once a new date has been confirmed.

2:19 p.m.

The Eastern Shore Health District confirmed a third resident had tested positive for COVID-19. The person affected is a woman in her 20s, who had recently traveled from another country with known community spread.

The health district said it is investigating the case and any potential exposures.

1:36 p.m.

Norfolk says all city dog parks and some other parks will close at sunset and remain closed until further notice:

The other parks include Northside skate park, small neighborhood and school parks and picnic shelters.

1:21 p.m.

Joint Base Langley-Eustis says the spouse of a soldier died as a result of COVID-19.

12 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health says there are 460 cases of COVID-19 in the state and that 13 people have died because of it.

Out of the 460 cases statewide, the Hampton Roads area accounts for 120.

12 p.m.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the state has 636 cases of COVID-19. Two people have died. There are at least 9 cases in northeastern North Carolina.

10:30 a.m.

Someone who lives at The Chamberlin in Hampton tested positive for COVID-19. It's the first case in the city.

The Chamberlin is an independent living community for seniors. The person who tested positive is in the hospital. The management notified people who live there and other people with connections to the community.

9:40 a.m.

Sentara Healthcare says because of the high volume of COVID-19 testing, it could take patients 10 or more days to get results.

Sentara also says these are the drive-thru screening locations and times for the day:

Sentara CarePlex Hospital

3000 Coliseum Drive

Hampton

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Military Circle

880 N. Military Highway

Norfolk

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

2025 Glenn Mitchell Drive

Virginia Beach

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

8:56 a.m.

Currituck County says the Currituck County Department of Social Services office will be open by appointment only. A number of paper applications will be available without an appointment. People can pick them up during regular business hours.

Wednesday, March 25

5:55 p.m.

Newport News Shipbuilding says a third worker tested positive for COVID-19. The head of the shipyard says the civilian employee:

Works in Building 2 outside the gates in the South Yard area.

Self-reported which allowed NNS to notify people and increase cleaning

Has not been on company property since March 16.

5:39 p.m.

Colonial Williamsburg says it's expanding its closures to include most of its hotels. The expanded closures will begin March 27 and extend through April 30. Continuing closures include:

Historic Area interpretive sites and programs

The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg

Restaurants and most other food and beverage locations

The Spa of Colonial Williamsburg

The Colonial Williamsburg Regional Visitor Center

The John D. Rockefeller Jr. Library

The Custis Square archaeological site

Bassett Hall

5:04 p.m.