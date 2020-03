COVID-19 Live Updates | Harborfest canceled; second person tests positive in Dare County

You'll find important information about coronavirus cases as well as impacts that COVID-19 is having on life in Hampton Roads and in northeastern North Carolina.

Tuesday, March 31

5:06 p.m.

Norfolk Festevents announced that the 2020 Harborfest has been canceled, and the Bayou Boogaloo Cajun food and music festival has been postponed to later this year. Both were originally scheduled for June.

1:06 p.m.

Health officials have released that a second person in Dare County has tested positive for COVID-19.

Details about the first case were released last week. Both cases are not connected and both will not show up on North Carolina's official county since both people who tested did not provide addresses in Dare County.

Officials believe this is not a case of community spread and think the individual caught the virus through direct contact in another area. The individual's spouse was also tested and they're awaiting results now.

9:46 a.m.

Hampton Roads Transit will be implementing an "Essential Service Plan" and adjust their bus routes due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some routes will be suspended while most will start later and end earlier. The plan starts on March 31.

9:34 a.m.

The main reason for the decision is that Sentara, like other health care systems, has been dependent on commercial labs for testing. Labs have been dealing with a huge volume of work, and there's been a delay in getting test results back and, then, sharing them with patients.

Sentara says it's working to launch in-house testing for Hampton Roads at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital within the next week.

9:05 a.m.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the number of cases there is 1,498. Eight people in the state have died. Forty-seven of the cases are in northeastern North Carolina.

9 a.m.

Virginia Department of Health says the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 1,250. Twenty-seven people in Virginia have died.

Of the 1,250 cases in the state, there are 304 in the Hampton Roads area.

Monday, March 30

7:05 p.m.

The City of Franklin says it has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city limits. The city says the patient took all necessary precautions to protect themselves and others once becoming symptomatic. The Health Department is in the process of notifying anyone who was in close contact with this person.

2:03 p.m.

Governor Ralph Northam issues an official stay-at-home order for Virginia. People only are allowed to leave their homes if they need to go out for essential things such as work and food.

11 a.m.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the number of cases in the state is 1,307. Six people have died from COVID-19.

The number of people in northeastern North Carolina who tested positive for the disease is at least 38.

10:46 a.m.

Governor Ralph Northam tweeted that he's prepared to make a major announcement about the steps state leaders are taking to address the COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia.

This comes after the governors in neighboring states like North Carolina and Maryland issued 'stay-at-home' orders for their citizens.

The coronavirus continues to spread in Virginia, with the state topping 1,000 cases.

10:45 a.m.

The City of Norfolk says it's reducing its staff levels even more to follow social distancing recommendations better. The move also follows the guidance of Gov. Ralph Northam who repeatedly has asked people to stay at home as much as possible to fight the spread of COVID-19.

As part of the move, which is effective from March 30 through April 13, Norfolk says it's furloughing 550 part-time employees.

10:20 a.m.

The hospital system said a scammer is calling people, claiming to represent Sentara, saying people may have been exposed to COVID-19. The caller then offers a home visit to "test" the recipient for coronavirus.

Sentara said this caller had no affiliation with their hospitals, and said people should know the hospital does not do home calls for coronavirus testing.

"No one from Sentara will ask to come to your home to conduct a coronavirus test. If someone does, tell them no and hang up," a Sentara spokesperson wrote. "If someone knocks on your door and tries this tactic, shut the door and call the police."

9 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health updated Monday morning to show 1,020 positive cases of coronavirus in the state, with more than 12,000 people tested.

From Sunday, that's a jump of 130 new cases.

The department also updated the COVID-19 death toll in Virginia to 25 people, up three from Sunday, and the number of people hospitalized from the virus, now at 136.