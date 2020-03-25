COVID-19 Live Updates | Jet Mart worker at NAS Oceana tests positive for virus; Norfolk City Jail inmate tests positive

You'll find important information about coronavirus cases as well as impacts that COVID-19 is having on life in Hampton Roads and in northeastern North Carolina.

Thursday, April 23

1:39 p.m.

A Norfolk City Jail inmate is the first positive COVID-19 case at the facility.

Officials said the inmate is in good condition and is being monitored by medical providers and the Virginia Department of Health.

The inmate's floor is placed on a 14-day quarantine. All inmates on that floor will be tested.

1:07 p.m.

The Jet Mart at NAS Oceana is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The store, located at Building 542 on E Street, is temporarily closed while staff and Base Preventive Medicine coordinate a plan to clean and disinfect the building.

NAS Ocean sent out the information in a tweet.

11:10 a.m.

North Carolina is reporting 7,608 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases and 253 COVID-19 related deaths.

That's an increase of 388 cases, and 11 deaths, from Wednesday.

This report shows a greater number of new cases Thursday than the state reported Wednesday, and the same increase of deaths between Wednesday and Thursday that we saw between Tuesday and Wednesday.

North Carolina has tested 96,185 people for the virus so far, and 486 people were hospitalized Thursday morning for coronavirus treatment.

9:30 a.m.

There were 10,998 cases of coronavirus in the state Thursday morning, 371 of those being highly probable (untested) cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The department also reported 372 total coronavirus-related deaths, and said two of those people had died under a doctor's diagnosis of COVID-19 complications, even if those people had not been officially tested.

That means 25 more Virginians were killed by the virus since yesterday.

In the state, 64,518 people have been tested, and 1,753 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment so far. Of those who were treated 1,743 were confirmed cases and 10 were diagnosed coronavirus cases without a test.

Wednesday, April 22

7:04 p.m.

There are new coronavirus patients at the Southeastern Virginia Training Center in Chesapeake. The SEVTC is a facility for people with intellectual disabilities.

Eleven staff members and five individuals who get services there tested positive for coronavirus, but they are asymptomatic and were tested as a precaution.

The training center is broken into 15 homes. The staff and individuals who tested positive are all in one home.

They are remaining isolated.

5:18 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 9,952 confirmed cases of coronavirus Wednesday, and 347 people had died from COVID-19 complications.

Additionally, the VDH said there were also 314 probable cases of COVID-19 and two probable COVID-19 deaths.

2:13 p.m.

The Eastern Shore Health District says two more residents have died from COVID-19.

The man and woman were in their 50s, health officials said in a news release.

So far, Accomack County has 52 positive cases. One person has already died from complications due to the virus.

12:25 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health's website is experiencing technical issues, and has not updated the day's coronavirus count yet.

"The process which compiles COVID-19 case information overnight experienced an error that caused complete case information to be unavailable this morning," the department wrote on its website. "VDH staff are working to resolve the issue, and updated information will be posted as soon as possible."

13News Now is monitoring the website and will post updated numbers when they become available.

1 1:20 a.m.

The North Carolina Department of Health reported 7,220 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday morning. This is an increase of 269 cases from yesterday.

The state also reported 242 coronavirus-related deaths, 11 of those new since Tuesday.

The state has tested 90,336 people for the virus so far, and 434 were hospitalized on Wednesday morning for COVID-19 treatment.

Tuesday, April 21

10:35 a.m.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports that the number of cases in the state has grown to 6,951. That's an increase of 187 cases from Monday.

The death toll stands at 231. Currently, 427 people have been hospitalized and more than 83,000 coronavirus tests have been done.

9:42 a.m.

Beginning on April 23 at 9 a.m., non-resident property owners with city permits will be welcomed back to Currituck County.

The Currituck County Board of Commissioners voted in a Monday meeting to start lifting restrictions meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus in their stretch of the Outer Banks.

The board also decided visitors would be allowed to come to Corolla starting on May 15, subject to a reevaluation by the board on May 4.

9:08 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 9,630 cases of coronavirus Tuesday morning, and 324 people had died from COVID-19 complications.

This means that after three days of slowly dipping new numbers, the cases surged by 640 people. Yesterday, there were only 453 new cases.

The state also saw 24 new deaths.

The increase in numbers reflects the department's decision to include extremely probable cases, even if a person has not received a positive test result.

There were 9,451 cases that were confirmed with positive test results, and 179 new extremely probable cases, adding to the department's Tuesday morning number: 9,630.

In the state's death count, 321 of the deaths were confirmed to be COVID-19 related, and 3 deaths were probably COVID-19 related.

In Virginia, 58,354 people had been tested for the virus, and 1,581 people had been treated for coronavirus in hospitals. (Three of those hospitalizations were attributed to probable cases, and 1,578 were confirmed COVID-19 patients.)

This means about 16.5 percent of people tested for the virus are getting positive results in Virginia.

6:20 a.m.

Four Norfolk Sheriff's Office deputies have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating in their homes, according to the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

The sheriff's office said three of the deputies have stayed home from the first sign of symptoms, and the fourth has not been to work in weeks because of an unrelated health matter.

No inmates have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk so far.

Monday, April 20

5:00 p.m.

Northampton Public Schools on the Eastern Shore is temporarily suspending its food program after employees became exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

The school district is consulting with the Virginia Department of Health about the program's status and how it can proceed.

The Eastern Shore Foodbank will continue to distribute food, and instructional learning packets will still be available for pickup at all school locations on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

2:00 p.m.

In Monday's coronavirus press briefing, Governor Northam spoke on how in-state testing capabilities have steadily increased in Virginia.

Northam said the Commonwealth has come a long way when it comes to COVID-19 testing. Initially, tests had to be sent off to the CDC in Atlanta to determine the accuracy of presumptive positive results. Now, Virginia hospitals are able to process test from within their own labs and universities are starting to create their own coronavirus tests. These efforts have resulted in a steady decrease in the COVID-19 test backlogs.

State officials are also forming a state testing workgroup, which will focus on expanding test sites and testing criteria and increase testing volume. Another priority is expanding testing capabilities at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

1:55 p.m.

Dare County sent out a release Monday afternoon that said 14 of the county's 15 coronavirus patients had recovered or been asymptomatically cleared. The remaining one, a patient in his or her 90s, died from COVID-19 complications paired with underlying health conditions.

In light of this, the Dare County Control group asked its staff to prepare a plan for gradually lifting restrictions on people visiting the county.

The release said that plan would be announced Tuesday, April 21.

11:12 a.m.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina has risen to 6,764, with the death toll standing at 179.

The number of cases is up by 271 from Sunday, which is lower than the previous jump from Saturday into Sunday.

There are 168 cases in northeastern North Carolina alone, with three deaths in Bertie County, Dare County and Hertford County.

9 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 8,990 coronavirus cases in the state, and 300 deaths.

That means 453 more people have tested positive for the virus, and there have been 23 more COVID-19 related deaths since Sunday.

The Hampton Roads area (including the Eastern Shore) has 1,321 cases.

In all, the state has gotten back tests for 56,735 people, and 1,500 people are in hospitals being treated for the virus.

Sunday, April 19

12:04 p.m.

North Carolina's coronavirus cases increased by 353 Sunday. The state is now reporting 6,493 people who have the virus, and 172 people who have died from COVID-19 related complications.

In North Carolina, 78,772 people have been tested for the virus, and 465 people are in hospitals being treated for it.

11:57 a.m.

Newport News Shipbuilding reported another COVID-19 case at its shipyard on Saturday.

That brings the total number of cases at the shipyard to 26.

Employee, Trailer 102 & Bldg. 4900/SMOF, Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: April 14, 2020

9:15 a.m.

The state of Virginia was up to 8,537 cases of coronavirus Sunday, with 277 COVID-19 related deaths.

That's up 484 cases from Saturday.

In the state, 54,733 people have been tested for the new coronavirus, and 1,422 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment.

Saturday, April 18

1:05 p.m.

Newport News Shipbuilding reported two more COVID-19 cases at its shipyard on Friday.

That brings the total number of cases at the shipyard to 25.

The confirmed two cases information posted on Friday:

Employee, Bldg. 206, Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: April 9, 2020

Employee, Bldg. 87, South Yard; last time at NNS: April 15, 2020

12:58 p.m.

North Carolina's coronavirus cases increased by 281 Saturday. The state is now reporting 6,140 people who have the virus, and 164 people who have died from COVID-19 related complications.

In North Carolina, 76,211 people have been tested for the virus, and 388 people are in hospitals being treated for it.

9 a.m.

The state of Virginia was up to 8,053 cases of coronavirus Saturday, with 258 COVID-19 related deaths.

That's up 562 cases from Friday.

In the state, 51,931 people have been tested for the new coronavirus, and 1,296 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment.



