COVID-19 Live Updates | North Carolina reports 2,585 positive cases in state; sixth positive case confirmed in Dare County

You'll find important information about coronavirus cases as well as impacts that COVID-19 is having on life in Hampton Roads and in northeastern North Carolina.

Sunday, April 5

11:15 a.m.

In North Carolina, there are 2,585 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

There have been 31 deaths associated with COVID-19.

The state has tested 40,045 people.

11:04 a.m.

The deputy was last at work on March 25 and was tested on March 26, spokeswoman Shelley Ward said in a news release.

The positive test results were received on Saturday, she said.

The deputy did not need to be hospitalized and is still self-quarantined.

9:32 a.m.

The Dare County Division of Public Health announced a sixth person tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient is a resident who was tested in Dare County, health officials said.

“The individual is currently in isolation and being monitored,” according to Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services.

It is unknown at this time how the patient acquired the virus.

Officials said it is possible the person may have acquired the virus from an asymptomatic individual, indicating community spread.

Dare County officials reported two other confirmed cases on Saturday.

9 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 2,637 cases in the state. It's an increase of 230 cases since Saturday.

The number of people in Virginia who died is 51.

In Hampton Roads, we're up to 651 cases.

The health department says it tested 23,671 people for coronavirus so far.

Saturday, April 4

5:00 p.m.

After announcing earlier in the day that a fourth person hs tested positive for COVID-19, Dare County has reported that a fifth person has now tested positive.

In their update, officials said that the person was actually the spouse of the second person to test positive in the county, and that they had just gotten those test results back today.

3:35 p.m.

Two more employees at the Newport News Shipbuilding have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases at the shipyard to 12.

The two confirmed cases were posted on the company's website.

Here's the information about the two cases:

One employee works in Building 4558 (East), Mid-Yard. They were last at work on April 2, 2020.

The other employee works in Building 600-2, Off-Yard Office (39th St. & Marshall Ave.). They were last time at work on March 23, 2020.

2:10 p.m.

The Dare County Division of Public Health has announced a fourth person tested positive for COVID-19 in Dare County.

The patient is a resident who was tested in Dare County.

1:45 p.m.

In North Carolina, there are 2,402 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.

There have been 24 deaths associated with COVID-19.

The state has tested 38,773 people.

9 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 2,407 cases in the state. It's an increase of 395 cases since Friday.

The number of people in Virginia who died rose to 52.

In Hampton Roads, we're up to 560 cases.

The health department says it tested 21,552 people for coronavirus so far.

Friday, April 3

8:35 p.m.

The Hampton Health Department reports the city's first death attributed to COVID-19.

The resident was a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions, and it appears he got the virus through community spread. For privacy reasons, no other information about the man has been released.

"The Hampton Health Department is saddened to announce the first COVID-19 related death in Hampton," said Acting Hampton Health Director Dr. Steve Julian. "This is a sad day and our hearts go out to his family and friends. The Hampton Health Department is investigating how he may have been exposed to the virus and we urge our community to continue to follow guidance from the Virginia Department of Health to keep COVID-19 from spreading."

2:00 p.m.

During Governor Northam's Friday press conference on state coronavirus response, he made note of the plans to build extra facilities that will serve as treatment sites so hospitals won't be overwhelmed with patients.

The Army Corps of Engineers has been busy assessing different sites for medical facilities in the state, including a site in Hampton Roads. The next steps include completing contracts, design, then construction.

Northam also nodded to the pandemic's economic impacts in Virginia after more than 100,000 Virginians filed for unemployment this week. He says the Department of Labor will provide unemployment benefits to some people who didn't previously qualify.

12:15 p.m.

Governor Northam announced funding to provide temporary homes for some of Virginia's homeless population.

FEMA will assist homeless individuals who are 65 years and older, have pre-existing conditions and those who need to self-isolate or reside in shelters where social distancing isn't feasible.

11:25 a.m.

State health officials in North Carolina say there are 2,093 cases there. Fifty-eight are in northeastern North Carolina. Chowan County has its first.

Statewide, 19 people have died.

9 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 2,012 cases in the state. It's an increase of 306 cases since Thursday.

The number of people in Virginia who died rose to 46.

In Hampton Roads, we're up to 487 cases.

The health department says it tested 19,005 people for coronavirus so far.

Thursday, April 2

9:30 p.m.

There will be no trash pickup in Virginia Beach on Friday, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The one-day suspension will allow time for the Department of Public Health to conduct the necessary trace investigation to determine if any other employees are at risk.

5:45 p.m.

The Portsmouth Health Department reports the city's first COVID-19 related death. The resident was a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions.

"The Portsmouth Health Department is saddened to announce their first COVID 19 related death. We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends. The Health Department is working diligently during this pandemic and we urge our community to continue to follow guidance from our Governor and Department of Health to keep our citizens as safe as possible," said Portsmouth Health Director Dr. Lauren James.

1:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump approved Virginia's disaster declaration, freeing up federal funds to help state, tribal and local efforts to recover from coronavirus.

The funds are available to support emergency protective measures in any area of the commonwealth affected by the virus.

11 a.m.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows 1,857 cases of COVID-19 statewide. Sixteen people have died because of the disease.

One of the new cases listed is in Gates County. It's the first one there.

9 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 1,706 cases in the state. It's an increase of 222 cases since Wednesday.

Then number of people in Virginia who died rose to 41.

The health department says it tested 17,589 people for coronavirus so far.

Wednesday, April 1

8:30 p.m.

Albemarle Regional Health Services confirms the first positive case of COVID-19 in Chowan County, North Carolina.

The person is in isolation and the health department is working on finding anyone who may have had close contact with the individual in recent days.

8:20 p.m.

The City of Chesapeake reports its first coronavirus-related death in the city.

The patient was an 80-year-old man who had previously been reported as having COVID-19. Officials believe he got the virus while traveling.

4:39 p.m.

Franklin leaders have confirmed that two COVID-19 cases have surfaced in the city. They also released that a Walmart employee who doesn't live in the county tested positive.

2:44 p.m.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam clarified on Wednesday that the end date for the stay-at-home order in Virginia could be lifted earlier if the situation changes. The executive order is supposed to end on June 10 and Northam said the peak in cases might not happen until late May.

"I want Virginians to prepare themselves for the long haul. That's months, not weeks. We currently expect to surge in late April and late May. I’m already thinking and planning on how we can land this plane on the backside of this curve. For now, we are at the beginning of this virus."

The governor also reiterated the fundamental message to stay home.

State and local elections are also supposed to happen in May and June, which Northam says state leaders are still figuring out how to conduct. However, in the meantime, he encourages Virginians to vote using absentee ballots.

2:40 p.m.

North Carolina Health Officials said the 39 percent of the state's in-patient hospital beds were empty, and 27 percent of its ICU beds were empty.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state's Department of Health and Human Services, said the state had seen its 10th death by the time of the news conference.

She said across all the coronavirus prediction models they are working with, "aggressive social distancing" remained important to slow the spread of the virus.

Mike Sprayberry, North Carolina's Director of Emergency Management, said the state is expecting a shipment of personal protective equipment Wednesday night.

Until supply lines improve, the officials are recommending that masks, nitrile gloves and impervious coveralls be preserved for those most exposed to coronavirus, like doctors and nurses.

12:59 p.m.

Dare County health officials say the first person who had COVID-19 there fully recovered. The second person is doing well and improving each day.

12:53 p.m.

The Spring Stockley Gardens Arts Festival is canceled. (It was supposed to take place on May 16 and 17.)

11:59 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health says a person who lived in Norfolk died because of COVID-19. The person was in his 80s. His death is the first in the city.

11 a.m.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the number of cases in the state is 1,584. Nine people have died.

In northeastern North Carolina, there have been 48 cases.

10:20 a.m.

The 37th Pungo Strawberry Festival is canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

9:00 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,484 cases in the state Wednesday morning. This is an increase of 234 cases since Tuesday.

The death toll for Virginia was up to 34. This was seven more people than on Tuesday.

Hampton Roads shouldered 364 of the state's cases, with 95 cases in James City County and 88 cases in Virginia Beach.

The department reported it had tested 15,344 people for coronavirus so far.

Tuesday, March 31

5:06 p.m.

Norfolk Festevents announced that the 2020 Harborfest has been canceled, and the Bayou Boogaloo Cajun food and music festival has been postponed to later this year. Both were originally scheduled for June.

1:06 p.m.

Health officials have released that a second person in Dare County has tested positive for COVID-19.

Details about the first case were released last week. Both cases are not connected and both will not show up on North Carolina's official county since both people who tested did not provide addresses in Dare County.

Officials believe this is not a case of community spread and think the individual caught the virus through direct contact in another area. The individual's spouse was also tested and they're awaiting results now.

9:46 a.m.

Hampton Roads Transit will be implementing an "Essential Service Plan" and adjust their bus routes due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some routes will be suspended while most will start later and end earlier. The plan starts on March 31.

9:34 a.m.

The main reason for the decision is that Sentara, like other health care systems, has been dependent on commercial labs for testing. Labs have been dealing with a huge volume of work, and there's been a delay in getting test results back and, then, sharing them with patients.

Sentara says it's working to launch in-house testing for Hampton Roads at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital within the next week.

9:05 a.m.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the number of cases there is 1,498. Eight people in the state have died. Forty-seven of the cases are in northeastern North Carolina.

9 a.m.

Virginia Department of Health says the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 1,250. Twenty-seven people in Virginia have died.

Of the 1,250 cases in the state, there are 304 in the Hampton Roads area.

Monday, March 30

7:05 p.m.

The City of Franklin says it has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city limits. The city says the patient took all necessary precautions to protect themselves and others once becoming symptomatic. The Health Department is in the process of notifying anyone who was in close contact with this person.

2:03 p.m.

Governor Ralph Northam issues an official stay-at-home order for Virginia. People only are allowed to leave their homes if they need to go out for essential things such as work and food.

11 a.m.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the number of cases in the state is 1,307. Six people have died from COVID-19.

The number of people in northeastern North Carolina who tested positive for the disease is at least 38.

10:46 a.m.

Governor Ralph Northam tweeted that he's prepared to make a major announcement about the steps state leaders are taking to address the COVID-19 outbreak in Virginia.

This comes after the governors in neighboring states like North Carolina and Maryland issued 'stay-at-home' orders for their citizens.

The coronavirus continues to spread in Virginia, with the state topping 1,000 cases.

10:45 a.m.

The City of Norfolk says it's reducing its staff levels even more to follow social distancing recommendations better. The move also follows the guidance of Gov. Ralph Northam who repeatedly has asked people to stay at home as much as possible to fight the spread of COVID-19.

As part of the move, which is effective from March 30 through April 13, Norfolk says it's furloughing 550 part-time employees.

10:20 a.m.

The hospital system said a scammer is calling people, claiming to represent Sentara, saying people may have been exposed to COVID-19. The caller then offers a home visit to "test" the recipient for coronavirus.

Sentara said this caller had no affiliation with their hospitals, and said people should know the hospital does not do home calls for coronavirus testing.

"No one from Sentara will ask to come to your home to conduct a coronavirus test. If someone does, tell them no and hang up," a Sentara spokesperson wrote. "If someone knocks on your door and tries this tactic, shut the door and call the police."

9 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health updated Monday morning to show 1,020 positive cases of coronavirus in the state, with more than 12,000 people tested.

From Sunday, that's a jump of 130 new cases.

The department also updated the COVID-19 death toll in Virginia to 25 people, up three from Sunday, and the number of people hospitalized from the virus, now at 136.