COVID-19 Live Updates | Northam extends restrictions on restaurants, entertainment; NC cases up to 5,123 and 117 deaths

You'll find important information about coronavirus cases as well as impacts that COVID-19 is having on life in Hampton Roads and in northeastern North Carolina.

Wednesday, April 15

4:01 p.m.

All hotels, motels, cottages, bed and breakfasts, rental homes, Airbnb's and campgrounds in Chincoteague have been ordered to close until May 15.

Town leaders announced the executive order as a way to double down on Governor Northam's stay-at-home order. You could be charged with a Class 1 Misdemeanor if you violate this executive order.

There are 19 COVID-19 cases on the Virginia Eastern Shore so far and one death.

2:00 p.m.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced he would extend executive order 53, which put temporary restrictions on restaurants, recreation and entertainment venues and non-essential businesses, for two more weeks.

The order had been set to expire next week. Now it will stretch until May 8, in conjunction with the governor's stay at home order, which will be in effect until June 10.

Northam said social distancing is working, even though it's been "a frustrating time for all of us."

He said it's not the time to roll back social distancing efforts, or we could see a surge in coronavirus cases that would stop hospitals from being able to handle the influx of patients.

"The actions that we have taken as a state are having an effect. They are slowing the spread and flattening the curve," the governor said. "We're still seeing new cases, of course, and unfortunately, too many deaths. But in large part, these are still cases that were contracted weeks ago."

Governor Northam's wife, Pam Northam, also spoke about the recent efforts to make childcare more available to essential workers in the state.

Pam Northam is a former teacher and pediatric occupational therapist, known for being an advocate of early childhood education.

Governor Northam said the state had received money to provide cash assistance to child care centers that have stayed open or that accept federal subsidies but have had to close, and also to prepare schools to act as emergency child care centers where needed.

"If you need childcare because you have to work, whether as a healthcare worker, first responder or in other essential industries such as food and grocery, sanitation and cleaning, transportation, utilities or government - please note that we are so grateful to you," Pam Northam said, "and invite you to also visit ChildCare Aware at vachildcare.org, or call 1.866.KIDS.TLC for an up-to-date list of where you can get quality child care in your area."

11:11 a.m.

North Carolina reported 5,123 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The number of deaths from coronavirus-related complications is at 117.

9 a.m.

Virginia reported 6,500 cases of coronavirus Wednesday, up 329 infected people from Tuesday.

By the latest update, 195 people had died from coronavirus-related complications. This is 41 more people who have died in the state since Tuesday.

The state department of health said 1,048 people had been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, and 44,169 people had been tested for the new virus so far.

Tuesday, April 14

7:15 p.m.

A spokesperson for Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg assisted living facility confirmed that a person has died following a COVID-19 diagnosis. The person's cause of death has not been determined at this time, nor was it immediately clear if the person was a resident or a Brookdale employee.

The spokesperson also confirmed multiple other people at the facility have tested positive.

In a statement, Brookdale said: "We have informed residents, their family members, and associates of Brookdale Chambrel Williamsburg of this matter. We are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms, and we continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support. We will continue to follow the guidance of the Peninsula Health District throughout this situation."

3:04 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Corrections revealed that one of their prisoners died after testing positive for COVID-19. This is the first inmate death in Virginia that's related to coronavirus.

The individual was being held at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland. The only information VDOC released about the inmate was that she was 49 and serving a nine-year sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine, delivery of drugs to prison and larceny.

She tested positive for the virus on April 4 at VCU's medical center where she was admitted after her results came back. She had underlying health conditions including asthma and Hepatitis-C and was hospitalized from April 4 until her death.

To date, there are 44 inmates and 32 staff members within the Virginia Department of Corrections who tested positive for COVID-19.

2:35 p.m.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said Tuesday she was "mildly optimistic" about the progression of the virus in the state, despite a recent jump in the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Cohen said the new deaths may have been inaccurately reported all at once, after the state saw a dip in hospitals reporting to the health department over the weekend.

She said based on trends from other countries, the number of new cases per day will slow down before the number of deaths per day will slow down.

Cohen said her team has been watching the case rates, and the amount of days it takes for cases to double in number - for example, from 100 to 200 cases, or 400 to 800 cases. Based on those evaluations, they think social distancing efforts are making an impact.

"That doubling rate is extending, and that's a good thing," she said. "That tells us that we're slowing the rate of acceleration, and it tells us that all the hard work we're doing to stay at home is working."

The state is also working to expand health insurance to people who have never had it, and people who recently lost it because of coronavirus' impact on jobs. Cohen asked North Carolinians to visit healthcare.gov to get started on coverage.

1:15 p.m.

Dare County sent out a release Tuesday afternoon that said 11 of its 15 coronavirus patients had made full recoveries or were asymptomatically cleared.

This represents two more people who have made recoveries since Monday.

Three more of those 15 people were asymptomatic, but still isolating, and one person had died.

10:16 a.m.

Huntington Ingalls updated the number of COVID-19 cases that have been reported among the workforce at Newport News Shipbuilding.

There are 22 cases at the shipyard, with the latest case coming from a shipyard employee who worked out of Bldg. 1877/PUAF in the North Yard. The last time that individual was at the shipyard was on March 27, according to Huntington Ingalls.

9:00 a.m.

Virginia reported 6,171 cases of coronavirus Tuesday, up 424 infected people from Monday. That shows a smaller increase in cases than the state reported between Sunday and Monday.

By the latest update, 154 people had died from coronavirus-related complications. This is 5 more people who have died in the state since yesterday, but it's a smaller increase in deaths than we saw from Sunday to Monday.

The state department of health said 978 people had been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, and 42,763 people had been tested for the new virus so far.

Based on those numbers, only about 14 percent of people who have been examined in Virginia so far have tested positive for the virus.

Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore accounted for 1,067 of the state's Tuesday cases.

8:30 a.m.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a release Tuesday morning where he said social distancing was working well, and the state should have enough hospital beds to take care of patients in the immediate future.

"While we continue to work closely with our hospital systems and other health care partners to prepare for a potential surge in acute cases, we are optimistic about our statewide hospital bed capacity," he said.

However, he warned in the release that lifting social distancing guidelines now could lead to a potential second wave of the virus.

Monday, April 13

4:33 p.m.

The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office reported that three of their deputies tested positive for COVID-19. These are the first cases that the office has reported.

It was reported last week that a contractor with the Chesapeake Correctional Center also tested positive for coronavirus, but this case isn't related to the cases within the sheriff's office.

All three deputies are self-quarantining and there are no confirmed cases among inmates at Chesapeake Correctional Center. The center has enacted policies to increase cleaning, conduct temperature and symptom checks and quarantine new inmates before they join the general population.

2:00 p.m.

Governor Northam strayed slightly from the norm during his regular press conference on the coronavirus outbreak to speak first on the severe weather moving through the state.

Heavy thunderstorms pounded much of the state from Easter Sunday into Monday morning. More than 160,000 electricity customers were without power as of 12 p.m. Monday. Several homes were destroyed in Pulaski and emergency teams carried out 20 water rescues in Washington County.

As for the COVID-19 update, Northam struck a positive note, pointing to models that showed that social distancing measures are working in Virginia and that hospitals around the state are sufficiently handling the influx of coronavirus patients. However, Northam said he does still expect the virus to hit its peak in late April or early May.

Because of that, he and state leaders are working to extend the official reopening date for businesses. That date was supposed to be April 23, but Northam said it would likely be extended. That announcement is expected to be made on Wednesday.

12:40 p.m.

Dare County in North Carolina updated its case count to 15 people on Monday - up two from their Thursday numbers.

A release from the county health department said of those 15 patients, nine had already made full recoveries and four were asymptomatic.

12:00 p.m.

By Monday, Virginia's coronavirus count had increased to 5,747 cases, with 149 deaths.

That's 473 new cases in the state Monday, and eight new COVID-19 related deaths.

In the commonwealth, 41,401 people had been tested for the virus, and 903 people were hospitalized for coronavirus treatment.

In North Carolina, there were 4,816 positive cases out of 63,388 tests run.

That's 296 more cases than the state had on Easter Sunday.

Five more people had died from COVID-19 complications since yesterday, bringing North Carolina's death count to 86.

There were 313 people in hospitals being treated for the new coronavirus by Monday morning. That's the third day in a row the number of people hospitalized with the virus had dropped in North Carolina.

Sunday, April 12

12:30 p.m.

North Carolina reported 4,520 positive cases of coronavirus on Sunday morning. That was 208 more people affected than on Saturday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated the latest numbers to reflect 1 new death, bringing the total COVID-19 death toll to 81 people.

By Sunday morning, the number of people being treated in hospitals for coronavirus dropped to 331.

9 a.m.

Virginia's coronavirus case count is up to 5,274 with 141 deaths.

That's 197 more cases than Saturday.

The department says 39,985 Virginians have been tested and 872 people have been hospitalized for coronavirus.

Saturday, April 11

1:30 p.m.

Another employee at Newport News Shipbuilding has tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases at the shipyard to 21.

The confirmed case was posted on the company's website.

The employee works in the following area:

Employee, Trailer 127 & Bldg. 4677/MOF (Bay 2), Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: April 8, 2020

11:51 a.m.

North Carolina reported 4,312 positive cases of coronavirus on Saturday morning. That was 404 more people affected than on Friday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated the latest numbers to reflect 6 new deaths, bringing the total COVID-19 death toll to 80 people.

By Saturday morning, the number of people being treated in hospitals for coronavirus dropped to 362.

9 a.m.

Virginia's coronavirus case count is up to 5,077 with 130 deaths.

That's 568 more cases than Friday.

The department says 37,999 Virginians have been tested and 837 people have been hospitalized for coronavirus.

Friday, April 10

2:00 p.m.

In Governor Northam's press conference, he announced that he and other state leaders are still weighing the decision to release some offenders from prisons around the state.

This decision would take the form of an amendment to the state budget, which would give the Virginia Department of Corrections the authority to release offenders under certain conditions: they must have demonstrated good behavior, not be considered a threat to public safety and only have one year left on their sentences. This will be voted on by the General Assembly when this year's session reconvenes on April 22.

11:15 a.m.

Out of almost 58,000 tests run, North Carolina had seen 3,908 positive cases of coronavirus by Friday morning. That was 257 more people affected than on Thursday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated the latest numbers to reflect 9 new deaths, bringing the total COVID-19 death toll to 74 people.

By Friday morning, 423 people were being treated in hospitals for coronavirus.

9 a.m.

Virginia's coronavirus case count is up to 4,509 with 121 deaths.

That's 467 more cases than Thursday. That's the largest single-day increase in cases yet.

The department says 35,459 Virginians have been tested and 772 people have been hospitalized for coronavirus.

Thursday, April 9

3:47 p.m.

Officials announced the first two COVID-19 cases in Middlesex County. A couple in their 70s tested positive at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Health officials weren't surprised that the virus spread into the county "given the nature of the current outbreak," according to Three Rivers Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams. They expect to see more cases in the future. The possibility of community spread is being investigated.

3:30 p.m.

NASA Langley Research Center is fully shut down, and its employees are now teleworking from home.

The facility entered its Stage 4 response Wednesday afternoon, meaning the center is closed for all operations. Only limited personnel required to maintain the safety and security of the center will continue working there.

The latest move comes after an employee died from COVID-19 while several others have tested positive.

2:30 p.m.

The Dare County Division of Public Health said the three positive cases of coronavirus had been linked to Peak Resources, a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Nags Head.

Two of the people with related cases are Dare residents.

The release said one person at the facility tested positive Sunday, and these new cases were identified when the health department tested people who had been in direct contact with that patient.

The department of health is now testing everyone at Peak Resources, to identify any possible spread within the facility.

This brings the total number of cases in Dare County to 13. Of those 13, six have completely recovered and five are asymptomatic. One person - in his or her 90s with underlying health conditions - has died.

2:13 p.m.

Four employees at Newport News Shipbuilding have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases at the shipyard to 19.

The four confirmed cases were posted on the company's website.

The employees work in the following areas:

Employee, Bldg. 4900/SMOF (Bays 5/6/7), Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: April 3, 2020

Employee, Bldg. 27, Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: April 6, 2020

Employee, Bldg. 1865/CMAF (East), North Yard; last time at NNS: April 2, 2020

Employee, Bldg. 4677/MOF (Bay 3 East), Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: March 19, 2020

1:50 p.m.

A contractor at the Chesapeake Correctional Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

It's the first case in the facility, officials said.

The contractor is in quarantine.

Correctional officials said there are zero confirmed cases among inmates at the Chesapeake Correctional Center.

11:30 a.m.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office reported that two of its deputies had tested positive for coronavirus.

The release said one of those deputies had already made a full recovery and was cleared by a doctor to return to work. The other is still on medical leave.

No one from the sheriff's office has been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said Thursday it had an additional deputy also test positive for the coronavirus.

That deputy worked at the courthouse, but has been self-quarantining since April 3. The courthouse was thoroughly cleaned on April 5.

11:10 a.m.

North Carolina's Dare County reported its first coronavirus-related death.

Officials said the individual, who was in his or her early 90s and had underlying medical conditions, died on Thursday morning.

Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services, extended condolences to the unnamed person's family.

"This is never the type of information we want to have to share," Davies wrote. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to this individual’s family and loved ones and pray for peace and comfort."

11:00 a.m.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services upped the state's coronavirus cases to 3,651.

That's 225 new cases Thursday.

The state had seen 65 COVID-19 related deaths by the most recent update.

Northeastern North Carolina was up to 99 cases, four more than on Wednesday.

9 a.m.

Virginia's coronavirus case count is up to 4,042 with 109 deaths.

That's an increase of 397 cases compared to Wednesday.

The department says 33,026 Virginians have been tested and 685 people have been hospitalized for coronavirus.

Wednesday, April 8

7:00 p.m.

The 2020 Hampton Jazz Festival, originally set for June 26-28, has been postponed to June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase, and tickets purchased online through Ticketmaster will have refunds issued automatically.

Tickets purchased at the box office will need to be returned to the box office for a refund when it reopens to the public.

Previously purchased tickets will not be honored for the 2021 dates.

The Jazz Festival also notes that Ticketmaster is experiencing an extremely high volume of cancellations and postponements, so refunds may take longer than expected.

6:22 p.m.

Gloucester County says the woman whom VDH said died in the Three Rivers Health District ( 3:17 p.m. entry ) lived in the county.

5:20 p.m.

The Eastern Shore Health District is reporting the first COVID-19 related death to be confirmed in the health district.

The patient was a woman in her 70s. She had been hospitalized and tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Eastern Shore Health District has activated a public information line, 757-787-5880, for questions from residents about the novel coronavirus situation.

3:17 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health says someone in the Three Rivers Health District died because of COVID-19. Her death is the first in the district.

The woman was in her 40s and had been in the hospital.

Two of counties covered by the Three Rivers Health District are Gloucester and Mathews counties on the Middle Peninsula. The state health department didn't specify where the woman lived.

2:00 p.m.

Northam has already approved moving the state primary elections from June 9 to June 23. Now, he wants state lawmakers to approve moving the General and special elections from May to November.

11:30 a.m.

North Carolina had 3,426 cases of coronavirus by Wednesday, with 53 deaths.

That's 205 more cases, and seven more deaths, than the Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.

Northeastern North Carolina had 95 cases Wednesday.

The state had tested 42,987 people, and 386 were currently hospitalized for the virus.

9 a.m.

Virginia's coronavirus case count is up to 3,645 with 75 deaths.

That's an increase of 312 cases compared to Tuesday.

The department says 30,645 Virginians have been tested and 615 people have been hospitalized for coronavirus.

Tuesday, April 7

11:15 a.m.

North Carolina's coronavirus case-count is up to 3,221 with 46 deaths.

In northeastern North Carolina, there have been 90 cases so far.

By Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services had tested 41,082 residents for the virus.

Of those who tested positive for coronavirus, 354 were currently hospitalized.

9:00 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health reports there are 3,333 cases of coronavirus in Virginia. That's an increase of 455 cases compared to Monday.

There have been 63 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

In the Hampton Roads area, we're up to 745 cases.

The department says 28,645 Virginians have been tested and 563 people have been hospitalized for coronavirus.

Monday, April 6

3:40 p.m.

The Eastern Shore Health District reports a case of COVID-19 that due to community transmission.

The Health District currently reports 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with some of the patients unable to identify a specific cause related to travel or close contact with a known case of COVID-19.

“We need to place less focus on the overall number of cases and operate under the assumption there are many more infected individuals than have been identified through testing,” states Jon Richardson, Chief Operating Officer. "The COVID-19 virus is circulating in all our communities right now, and the number of infected people is increasing rapidly. It spreads person to person. Every time we leave our home we run an increasing risk of COVID-19 infection. It is imperative that we obey Governor Northam’s STAY AT HOME Order. We must comply with the Governor’s Order to protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors. Lives are at stake. Stay home, stay safe, stop the spread!"

2:00 p.m.

Governor Northam is encouraging all Virginians to use medical or cloth masks while outside or at establishments where it can be hard to social distance, like grocery stores.

In today's press conference, Northam addressed the CDC's recommendation to wear cloth face coverings in public as well as the effort to get more testing in Virginia and the shortage of personal protective equipment in the state.

As far as testing goes, Northam pointed to the start of Sentara's in-home testing, which will allow for faster processing times. There's also an effort to produce coronavirus tests that will yield results within 20 minutes.

Northam also discussed the shortage of protective supplies some medical professionals are experiencing. There is a shipment of PPE from Asia that's expected to arrive in a week and the Virginia Department of Health has shipped one million old H1N1 masks and supplies to be reconditioned and redistributed by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Additionally, the Division of Consolidated Lab Services is working with genetic technology to learn more about COVID-19. State leaders have already learned one insight from this research: when the virus was introduced to Virginia, it started spreading from multiple communities rather than from one individual source.

9:49 a.m.

Currently, the results from tests sent to commercial labs can take up to 10 days or more to return.

Health care professionals hope that in the next few weeks, this lab will allow them to process up to 1,000 tests a day, yielding a quicker turnaround time for test results.

9:05 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says its coronavirus count on Monday is 2,878 cases. That's 241 more cases than Sunday.

VDH there have been 54 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

By Monday morning, Virginia had tested 24,521 people for coronavirus, and 497 people had been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Sunday, April 5

3:15 p.m.

Another employee at Newport News Shipbuilding has tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases at the shipyard to 13.

The thirteenth confirmed case was posted on the company's website.

The employee works in the Ring Module Shop, North Yard. The person was last time at the shipyard on April 3.

2:20 p.m.

Albemarle Regional Health Services confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Hertford County.

The patient was older than 65 and died from complications related to the coronavirus.

11:15 a.m.

In North Carolina, there are 2,585 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

There have been 31 deaths associated with COVID-19.

The state has tested 40,045 people.

11:04 a.m.

The deputy was last at work on March 25 and was tested on March 26, spokeswoman Shelley Ward said in a news release.

The positive test results were received on Saturday, she said.

The deputy did not need to be hospitalized and is still self-quarantined.

9:32 a.m.

The Dare County Division of Public Health announced a sixth person tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient is a resident who was tested in Dare County, health officials said.

“The individual is currently in isolation and being monitored,” according to Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services.

It is unknown at this time how the patient acquired the virus.

Officials said it is possible the person may have acquired the virus from an asymptomatic individual, indicating community spread.

Dare County officials reported two other confirmed cases on Saturday.

9 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 2,637 cases in the state. It's an increase of 230 cases since Saturday.

The number of people in Virginia who died is 51.

In Hampton Roads, we're up to 651 cases.

The health department says it tested 23,671 people for coronavirus so far.

Saturday, April 4

5:00 p.m.

After announcing earlier in the day that a fourth person hs tested positive for COVID-19, Dare County has reported that a fifth person has now tested positive.

In their update, officials said that the person was actually the spouse of the second person to test positive in the county, and that they had just gotten those test results back today.

3:35 p.m.

Two more employees at the Newport News Shipbuilding have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases at the shipyard to 12.

The two confirmed cases were posted on the company's website.

Here's the information about the two cases:

One employee works in Building 4558 (East), Mid-Yard. They were last at work on April 2, 2020.

The other employee works in Building 600-2, Off-Yard Office (39th St. & Marshall Ave.). They were last time at work on March 23, 2020.

2:10 p.m.

The Dare County Division of Public Health has announced a fourth person tested positive for COVID-19 in Dare County.

The patient is a resident who was tested in Dare County.

1:45 p.m.

In North Carolina, there are 2,402 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.

There have been 24 deaths associated with COVID-19.

The state has tested 38,773 people.

9 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 2,407 cases in the state. It's an increase of 395 cases since Friday.

The number of people in Virginia who died rose to 52.

In Hampton Roads, we're up to 560 cases.

The health department says it tested 21,552 people for coronavirus so far.