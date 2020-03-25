COVID-19 Live Updates | Northam proposes releasing some prisoners in Virginia; 9 more die from virus in North Carolina

You'll find important information about coronavirus cases as well as impacts that COVID-19 is having on life in Hampton Roads and in northeastern North Carolina.

Friday, April 10

2:00 p.m.

In Governor Northam's press conference, he announced that he and other state leaders are still weighing the decision to release some offenders from prisons around the state.

This decision would take the form of an amendment to the state budget, which would give the Virginia Department of Corrections the authority to release offenders under certain conditions: they must have demonstrated good behavior, not be considered a threat to public safety and only have one year left on their sentences. This will be voted on by the General Assembly when this year's session reconvenes on April 22.

11:15 a.m.

Out of almost 58,000 tests run, North Carolina had seen 3,908 positive cases of coronavirus by Friday morning. That was 257 more people affected than on Thursday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated the latest numbers to reflect 9 new deaths, bringing the total COVID-19 death toll to 74 people.

By Friday morning, 423 people were being treated in hospitals for coronavirus.

9 a.m.

Virginia's coronavirus case count is up to 4,509 with 121 deaths.

That's 467 more cases than Thursday. That's the largest single-day increase in cases yet.

The department says 35,459 Virginians have been tested and 772 people have been hospitalized for coronavirus.

Thursday, April 9

3:47 p.m.

Officials announced the first two COVID-19 cases in Middlesex County. A couple in their 70s tested positive at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Health officials weren't surprised that the virus spread into the county "given the nature of the current outbreak," according to Three Rivers Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams. They expect to see more cases in the future. The possibility of community spread is being investigated.

3:30 p.m.

NASA Langley Research Center is fully shut down, and its employees are now teleworking from home.

The facility entered its Stage 4 response Wednesday afternoon, meaning the center is closed for all operations. Only limited personnel required to maintain the safety and security of the center will continue working there.

The latest move comes after an employee died from COVID-19 while several others have tested positive.

2:30 p.m.

The Dare County Division of Public Health said the three positive cases of coronavirus had been linked to Peak Resources, a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Nags Head.

Two of the people with related cases are Dare residents.

The release said one person at the facility tested positive Sunday, and these new cases were identified when the health department tested people who had been in direct contact with that patient.

The department of health is now testing everyone at Peak Resources, to identify any possible spread within the facility.

This brings the total number of cases in Dare County to 13. Of those 13, six have completely recovered and five are asymptomatic. One person - in his or her 90s with underlying health conditions - has died.

2:13 p.m.

Four employees at Newport News Shipbuilding have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases at the shipyard to 19.

The four confirmed cases were posted on the company's website.

The employees work in the following areas:

Employee, Bldg. 4900/SMOF (Bays 5/6/7), Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: April 3, 2020

Employee, Bldg. 27, Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: April 6, 2020

Employee, Bldg. 1865/CMAF (East), North Yard; last time at NNS: April 2, 2020

Employee, Bldg. 4677/MOF (Bay 3 East), Mid-Yard; last time at NNS: March 19, 2020

1:50 p.m.

A contractor at the Chesapeake Correctional Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

It's the first case in the facility, officials said.

The contractor is in quarantine.

Correctional officials said there are zero confirmed cases among inmates at the Chesapeake Correctional Center.

11:30 a.m.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office reported that two of its deputies had tested positive for coronavirus.

The release said one of those deputies had already made a full recovery and was cleared by a doctor to return to work. The other is still on medical leave.

No one from the sheriff's office has been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said Thursday it had an additional deputy also test positive for the coronavirus.

That deputy worked at the courthouse, but has been self-quarantining since April 3. The courthouse was thoroughly cleaned on April 5.

11:10 a.m.

North Carolina's Dare County reported its first coronavirus-related death.

Officials said the individual, who was in his or her early 90s and had underlying medical conditions, died on Thursday morning.

Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services, extended condolences to the unnamed person's family.

"This is never the type of information we want to have to share," Davies wrote. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to this individual’s family and loved ones and pray for peace and comfort."

11:00 a.m.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services upped the state's coronavirus cases to 3,651.

That's 225 new cases Thursday.

The state had seen 65 COVID-19 related deaths by the most recent update.

Northeastern North Carolina was up to 99 cases, four more than on Wednesday.

9 a.m.

Virginia's coronavirus case count is up to 4,042 with 109 deaths.

That's an increase of 397 cases compared to Wednesday.

The department says 33,026 Virginians have been tested and 685 people have been hospitalized for coronavirus.

Wednesday, April 8

7:00 p.m.

The 2020 Hampton Jazz Festival, originally set for June 26-28, has been postponed to June 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase, and tickets purchased online through Ticketmaster will have refunds issued automatically.

Tickets purchased at the box office will need to be returned to the box office for a refund when it reopens to the public.

Previously purchased tickets will not be honored for the 2021 dates.

The Jazz Festival also notes that Ticketmaster is experiencing an extremely high volume of cancellations and postponements, so refunds may take longer than expected.

6:22 p.m.

Gloucester County says the woman whom VDH said died in the Three Rivers Health District ( 3:17 p.m. entry ) lived in the county.

5:20 p.m.

The Eastern Shore Health District is reporting the first COVID-19 related death to be confirmed in the health district.

The patient was a woman in her 70s. She had been hospitalized and tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Eastern Shore Health District has activated a public information line, 757-787-5880, for questions from residents about the novel coronavirus situation.

3:17 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health says someone in the Three Rivers Health District died because of COVID-19. Her death is the first in the district.

The woman was in her 40s and had been in the hospital.

Two of counties covered by the Three Rivers Health District are Gloucester and Mathews counties on the Middle Peninsula. The state health department didn't specify where the woman lived.

2:00 p.m.

Northam has already approved moving the state primary elections from June 9 to June 23. Now, he wants state lawmakers to approve moving the General and special elections from May to November.

11:30 a.m.

North Carolina had 3,426 cases of coronavirus by Wednesday, with 53 deaths.

That's 205 more cases, and seven more deaths, than the Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.

Northeastern North Carolina had 95 cases Wednesday.

The state had tested 42,987 people, and 386 were currently hospitalized for the virus.

9 a.m.

Virginia's coronavirus case count is up to 3,645 with 75 deaths.

That's an increase of 312 cases compared to Tuesday.

The department says 30,645 Virginians have been tested and 615 people have been hospitalized for coronavirus.

Tuesday, April 7

11:15 a.m.

North Carolina's coronavirus case-count is up to 3,221 with 46 deaths.

In northeastern North Carolina, there have been 90 cases so far.

By Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services had tested 41,082 residents for the virus.

Of those who tested positive for coronavirus, 354 were currently hospitalized.

9:00 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health reports there are 3,333 cases of coronavirus in Virginia. That's an increase of 455 cases compared to Monday.

There have been 63 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

In the Hampton Roads area, we're up to 745 cases.

The department says 28,645 Virginians have been tested and 563 people have been hospitalized for coronavirus.

Monday, April 6

3:40 p.m.

The Eastern Shore Health District reports a case of COVID-19 that due to community transmission.

The Health District currently reports 13 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with some of the patients unable to identify a specific cause related to travel or close contact with a known case of COVID-19.

“We need to place less focus on the overall number of cases and operate under the assumption there are many more infected individuals than have been identified through testing,” states Jon Richardson, Chief Operating Officer. "The COVID-19 virus is circulating in all our communities right now, and the number of infected people is increasing rapidly. It spreads person to person. Every time we leave our home we run an increasing risk of COVID-19 infection. It is imperative that we obey Governor Northam’s STAY AT HOME Order. We must comply with the Governor’s Order to protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors. Lives are at stake. Stay home, stay safe, stop the spread!"

2:00 p.m.

Governor Northam is encouraging all Virginians to use medical or cloth masks while outside or at establishments where it can be hard to social distance, like grocery stores.

In today's press conference, Northam addressed the CDC's recommendation to wear cloth face coverings in public as well as the effort to get more testing in Virginia and the shortage of personal protective equipment in the state.

As far as testing goes, Northam pointed to the start of Sentara's in-home testing, which will allow for faster processing times. There's also an effort to produce coronavirus tests that will yield results within 20 minutes.

Northam also discussed the shortage of protective supplies some medical professionals are experiencing. There is a shipment of PPE from Asia that's expected to arrive in a week and the Virginia Department of Health has shipped one million old H1N1 masks and supplies to be reconditioned and redistributed by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Additionally, the Division of Consolidated Lab Services is working with genetic technology to learn more about COVID-19. State leaders have already learned one insight from this research: when the virus was introduced to Virginia, it started spreading from multiple communities rather than from one individual source.

9:49 a.m.

Currently, the results from tests sent to commercial labs can take up to 10 days or more to return.

Health care professionals hope that in the next few weeks, this lab will allow them to process up to 1,000 tests a day, yielding a quicker turnaround time for test results.

9:05 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says its coronavirus count on Monday is 2,878 cases. That's 241 more cases than Sunday.

VDH there have been 54 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

By Monday morning, Virginia had tested 24,521 people for coronavirus, and 497 people had been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Sunday, April 5

3:15 p.m.

Another employee at Newport News Shipbuilding has tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases at the shipyard to 13.

The thirteenth confirmed case was posted on the company's website.

The employee works in the Ring Module Shop, North Yard. The person was last time at the shipyard on April 3.

2:20 p.m.

Albemarle Regional Health Services confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Hertford County.

The patient was older than 65 and died from complications related to the coronavirus.

11:15 a.m.

In North Carolina, there are 2,585 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

There have been 31 deaths associated with COVID-19.

The state has tested 40,045 people.

11:04 a.m.

The deputy was last at work on March 25 and was tested on March 26, spokeswoman Shelley Ward said in a news release.

The positive test results were received on Saturday, she said.

The deputy did not need to be hospitalized and is still self-quarantined.

9:32 a.m.

The Dare County Division of Public Health announced a sixth person tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient is a resident who was tested in Dare County, health officials said.

“The individual is currently in isolation and being monitored,” according to Dr. Sheila Davies, Director of the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services.

It is unknown at this time how the patient acquired the virus.

Officials said it is possible the person may have acquired the virus from an asymptomatic individual, indicating community spread.

Dare County officials reported two other confirmed cases on Saturday.

9 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 2,637 cases in the state. It's an increase of 230 cases since Saturday.

The number of people in Virginia who died is 51.

In Hampton Roads, we're up to 651 cases.

The health department says it tested 23,671 people for coronavirus so far.

Saturday, April 4

5:00 p.m.

After announcing earlier in the day that a fourth person hs tested positive for COVID-19, Dare County has reported that a fifth person has now tested positive.

In their update, officials said that the person was actually the spouse of the second person to test positive in the county, and that they had just gotten those test results back today.

3:35 p.m.

Two more employees at the Newport News Shipbuilding have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases at the shipyard to 12.

The two confirmed cases were posted on the company's website.

Here's the information about the two cases:

One employee works in Building 4558 (East), Mid-Yard. They were last at work on April 2, 2020.

The other employee works in Building 600-2, Off-Yard Office (39th St. & Marshall Ave.). They were last time at work on March 23, 2020.

2:10 p.m.

The Dare County Division of Public Health has announced a fourth person tested positive for COVID-19 in Dare County.

The patient is a resident who was tested in Dare County.

1:45 p.m.

In North Carolina, there are 2,402 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.

There have been 24 deaths associated with COVID-19.

The state has tested 38,773 people.

9 a.m.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 2,407 cases in the state. It's an increase of 395 cases since Friday.

The number of people in Virginia who died rose to 52.

In Hampton Roads, we're up to 560 cases.

The health department says it tested 21,552 people for coronavirus so far.