COVID-19 measures are not new, but proven to work

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The coronavirus continues to be on top of mind, having impacted many lives and some cases brought division. The top doctors tell us that simple measures can still keep us safe.

"The big takeaway is that infectious disease can be very dangerous," said Dr. Robert Johnson.

Johnson explained Covid-19 doesn’t focus on a certain age group.

"The elderly have a higher mortality rate. But it occurs in all ages. We’ve had deaths in all age groups," said Johnson.

The virus doesn’t choose sides based on race, religion, or political party.

“It’s not red, it’s not blue. It’s a virus. And right now we need to do all the public health measures that we have in place to keep ourselves healthy," explained Johnson.

Dr. Johnson, like so many others, was forced to change his workspace to fit a COVID-19 lifestyle. Everyone must wear a mask in his pediatric office.

"We need to do all of the testing. The contact tracing, wearing a mask, social distancing all of that needs to be done," said Johnson.

He explained the guidelines have proven to work against other contagious viruses.

“These are measures that have been in existence since the 1919 pandemic of influenza," said Johnson.

He agrees there’s still a lot to learn from COVID-19.

“The thing that’s scary we do not know what this does. What is going to do to people who recovered from it," said Johnson.

Other reminders to stay healthy are to keep surfaces clean, use hand sanitizer often, and make sure to wash your hands as often as you can.