COVID-19 outbreaks hit state mental institutions in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Two more patients have died of COVID-19 at Piedmont Geriatric Hospital, bringing the total number of deaths to nine at the state psychiatric institution.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that two patients infected during an outbreak that began in mid-July died earlier this month.

State behavioral health officials said Piedmont had no positive cases of COVID-19 among its employees or patients on Tuesday, but 13 employees and 21 patients have recovered from infection by the virus since the outbreak began.