COVID-19 responsible for more deaths on Peninsula

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health District said Wednesday two more people died from respiratory failure that was caused by COVID-19.

The patients were a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 60s. Each recently got sick and was admitted to the hospital. Health officials weren't sure how the women acquired COVID-19. The were working to identify where the women were and with whom they were in close contact prior to their deaths.

“We at VDH are so sorry to hear of the loss of more Peninsula residents. I want to express our sadness and let the families and friends of the patients know we are thinking about them during this difficult time,” said Peninsula Acting Health Director Dr. Steve Julian. “I want to remind our community about how important it is to follow the recommendations being provided to protect our elderly and those with underlying conditions. Everyone has a responsibility to protect each other.”

As of March 25, seven people who lived on the Peninsula died as a result of COVID-19. On that date, the women's deaths were not included in the information provided by the Virginia Department of Health's website.