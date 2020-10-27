COVID-19 surges in some states, but not in Virginia

It’s a dangerous turn in the COVID-19 pandemic. Several states are seeing surges, but an infectious disease doctor says that’s not the case in Virginia.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As coronavirus cases spike in several states across the country, Virginia is only seeing a slight increase in new, confirmed cases.

Dr. Bogdan Neughebauer said, “Overall, I think we are doing well. We’ve seen a little bit of an uptick in the number of cases in Hampton Roads but nothing to be alarming or concerning about at this point.”

On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported about 900 new cases, bringing the statewide total up to more than 163,000 cases since the pandemic began.

Sentara Healthcare’s Dr. Bogdan Neughebauer said he believes our numbers are not surging because people are continuing to wear masks and practicing social distancing. He said at this point, it’s too hard to tell if Virginia will eventually see a huge increase in cases.

“I would love to be able to guess the future, but I think we have to take it day by day and we have definitely had to be cautious,” Neughebauer explained.

At Velocity Urgent Care, officials there said about 700 people are getting tested every day. Some because they came in contact with someone positive and others just to be sure they are not carrying the virus.

Chief Medical Officer at Velocity Urgent Care Tiffany Sibley explained, “We are definitely seeing elevated volumes, certainly from pre-COVID numbers but they are very steady.”