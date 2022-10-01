COVID-19 testing center set to open at Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport News

The new testing site opens Monday and is one of nine COVID-19 testing centers opening in Virginia, Gov. Northam announced last week.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health and local organizations are trying to make sure more COVID-19 tests are available for the community.

A community testing center, or CTC, will open Monday on Warwick Boulevard at the Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport News.

The Newport News location is one of two centers opening in Hampton Roads. The other will be located in Norfolk.

The testing center operates Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Healthcare workers will provide free COVID-19 PCR tests by appointment only.

To make an appointment, click here.

“It’s a major health disparity with this COVID-19 access is key," said Celebrate Healthcare President Gaylene Kanoyton.

Celebrate Healthcare will host a testing event this Friday, January 14.

Kanoyton said her organization organized the event to help people who cannot get to the community testing center.

“People need to be able to go to a key place in a great location where they don’t have to go far, where transportation is not a barrier, and where you'll be able to come and get vaccinated, or I’ll get the rapid test or anything else they need to be successful," said Kanoyton.

The Celebrate Healthcare COVID-19 rapid testing site will take place at Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple in Hampton this Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with limited supply. No appointment is necessary.

The Hampton and Peninsula Health District CTC will also offer weekend testing by appointment only on Saturday through Monday, Jan. 29-31, 2022.