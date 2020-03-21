COVID-19 testing criteria 'refined,' making healthcare workers a priority

Healthcare workers are a priority and it will be easier for those in nursing homes to get tested.

RICHMOND, Va. — As the Virginia Department of Health works to slow the spread of COVID-19, health officials there have announced new testing criteria.

Dr. Laurie Forlano said doctors, nurses and those healthcare professionals on the front line are a priority.

“We are glad to say that ... we have revised our testing criteria," Dr. Forlano said.

“We prioritizing healthcare workers and those responders who’ve had contact or cared with COVID 19 patients, we want to make sure they’re protected so we can ensure the continuity of care.”

She said testing criteria for hospitalized individuals with severe illness "remains the same" but health officials are making it easier for the elderly living in nursing homes or similar care facilities to get tested.

“The testing criteria for persons who are residing in nursing homes have been slightly relaxed to remove one testing component that previously existed. And we hope that will relive a barrier for testing for those individuals,” she said.

Dr. Forlano said they’re also zeroing in on health care facilities that have reported outbreaks of respiratory illness, and the flu has been ruled out.

Dr. Denise Toney of the Virginia Department of General Services assured state labs are not running out of testing equipment and private hospitals and laboratories have their own tests.