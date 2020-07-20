COVID-19 testing positivity rate: Some Hampton Roads cities are doubling the state average, showing 757 as virus hotspot

Hampton Roads is currently a hotspot for the virus, and one key metric health leaders use to track the spread shows how COVID-19 cases are increasing.

NORFOLK, Va. — Multiple Hampton Roads cities are currently reporting COVID-19 testing positivity rates that outpace the rest of Virginia, showing the region as a hotspot for coronavirus.

The seven-day positivity rate is an important metric that health leaders use to measure the spread of the virus, showing the percentage of COVID-19 tests that return positive results for cases over the last week.

The Virginia average is currently 7.7 percent. Norfolk reports a rate twice as high at 15.4 percent.

“It comes down to people being rude and disrespectful to other people by not wearing a mask because obviously my wearing a mask protects you, your wearing a mask protects me," said Kenny Cohn, a Virginia Beach part-time resident.

In Hampton Roads, the increase in the number of coronavirus cases continues to far outpace the increase in the number of tests administered, and hospitalizations are on the rise as well.

“Sometimes I just think it’s a disregard that people don’t think it’s real anymore. I think we’ve gotten frustrated with it and that’s that biggest problem that I see," Cohn said.

Norfolk isn't the only city to report a testing positivity rate well above the state average. Portsmouth reports a 15.9% rate, Chesapeake reports a 13.8% rate, Hampton reports a 12.2% rate and Virginia Beach reports a 12% rate.