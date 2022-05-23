Here's how you can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Hampton Roads.

The CDC approved an extra dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

NORFOLK, Va. — While COVID-19 cases are currently on the lower end, Virginia health officials are continuing their efforts to get more people vaccinated against the virus.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended an extra dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) recommends people five years and older get the booster shot at least five months after the primary series (two shots) of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

To find a vaccination appointment near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov and submit your address. The department will give instructions based on your location.