COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics close for snow for the second weekend in a row

NORFOLK, Va. — For the second weekend in a row, people in Hampton Roads may have a hard time finding COVID-19 tests and vaccines. It’s all because of the snow.

Once the snow and ice melted after last weekend’s snowstorm, a few hundred people took COVID-19 tests on Monday at the community clinic in Norfolk.

"Once you’ve got an appointment, you’re in and out and that’s it," Diamond Knight told 13News Now at Military Circle Mall earlier this week.

The clinics at Military Circle Mall and at Sherwood in Newport News shut down last weekend because of the storm. This weekend, it’s happening again.

Both sites closed at 4 p.m. on Friday and will remain closed until Monday morning.

Gaylene Kanoyton with Celebrate Healthcare said they were able to wrap up their own testing and vaccine event before the winter weather came in, but not many people took advantage of the opportunity today.

"It was slow, a little slow today," she said. "I suspect because many people who applied for their at-home kits are starting to get them earlier than expected."

The Virginia Beach Health Department decided to close their Saturday clinics at Brandon Middle School and New Hope Baptist Church as well.

Kanoyton says when these large clinics shut down, it does impact the community.

"The impact is access. People want to get there and they can only go on the weekends to get a vaccine and also get a test. Access will be the biggest impact, but we want everyone to be safe."

However, public health officials said these storms likely don’t affect the spread of the virus.

"It's in its season and still highly transmissible, so it would depend on how long people were really out, I saw a lot of sledding and hot chocolate, so there was gathering to be had," said Suzie Trotter with the Virginia Department of Health.

If you had an appointment with any of these clinics this weekend, you will be able to reschedule.

It’s important to remember if your appointment this weekend was for a second dose of the vaccine, doctors say it’s okay if you have to delay a couple of days.

Again, the Military Circle Mall and Sherwood locations will reopen on Monday.

The Virginia Beach Health Department will have vaccine clinics available next Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30. It's at Strawbridge Elementary first, then at Woodstock Elementary.