No, COVID-19 vaccines can not adversely affect your menstrual cycle, fertility

Doctors refute claims saying, "There’s nothing in the way the vaccine was designed that would make it possible to cause those problems."

LINO LAKES, Minn. — Like most moms, Kaia Boal would do anything to keep her kids happy.

"We're just trying to do what's best for our family, my health, and it's hard to know who to trust and who to believe," said Boal, who's also a holistic health advocate.

Boal says she's concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine after seeing videos from the wellness community that claim the shot will adversely change her menstrual cycle and fertility.

"There's just so much information. You can basically find articles to support either side," said Boal.

But doctors, including the medical director for Premier Ob/GYN of Minnesota, are refuting those side effects, including irregular or heavier cycles.

Dr. Katie Toft says, "There's nothing in the way the vaccine was designed that would make it possible to cause those problems."

Post-vaccine aches may compound normal pains, but any other evidence so far is anecdotal. Dr. Toft says no data supports a link between vaccines and changes in someone's menstruation.

"These vaccines are telling our body to make a protein to make antibodies," explained Dr. Toft. "That protein is not harmful to our bodies, but it provides the groundwork that if you get exposed to the COVID-19 virus, you don’t get really sick."

She said there are many reasons that can change or offset your menstrual cycle including stress, changes in your weight, exercise routine and your general health. There's also no way a vaccinated person can pass symptoms to someone unvaccinated because Dr. Toft says doses don't contain live particles.

"So actually transmitting viral particles to others from the vaccine itself is just not possible," Dr. Toft said.

As for Boal, she's still considering getting vaccinated and admits it's how we can put an end to the pandemic.

"I know that's kind of the track to get things back to normal," said Boal. "I don't want to live in a bubble forever, but personally I just need answers before I can commit to something."