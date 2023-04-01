COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again in Virginia

Data trends from reporting healthcare facilities across the state show that the number is the highest it has been in nearly a year.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA, USA — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are the highest they have been in nearly a year across the state, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

As of Jan. 4, over 1,100 people across the Commonwealth were in hospitals receiving treatment for COVID-19. This number is the highest it has been since February 2022.

Data trends from reporting healthcare facilities across the state show that these numbers have been consistently on the rise since Nov. 28, 2022.

That was only a few days after Thanksgiving, one of the first major holiday gathering opportunities of the season.

By mid-December, COVID-19 cases were surging at an alarming rate throughout Hampton Roads, the state and the rest of the country.

These trends also come as interest in getting a vaccine has waned. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 16% of adults in the United States have received the bivalent booster as of mid-December.

As the winter months continue, health experts stress the importance of testing before large gatherings, wearing a mask if needed and trying to maintain space.